Bodies of two of a missing family wash ashore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a family of four went missing, bodies of the mother and daughter washed ashore at Pulicat on Monday. Police have launched a search for the father and son. The family was involved in a land dispute with a relative and they, in a video recorded recently, blamed the relative for any harm that could befall them. However, police suspect the family to have committed suicide.

Ravi (49) of Kokkupalayam village near Gummidipoondi stayed with his wife Veerammal (47) and children Balamurali (25) and Deivayani (24). Ravi and his brother Siva had a dispute over property and they lodged separate complaints at Arambakkam Police Station two months ago, police said. On February 20, the family went to a temple and did not return. After two days, Ravi’s elder brother Ramadoss lodged a missing complaint. Meanwhile, bodies of two women washed ashore, and on Wednesday the deceased were identified as Veerammal and Deivayani. Thirupalaivanam police have registered a case

“A video recording was recovered during preliminary probe and we are searching for Ravi and Balamurali,” police added. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)