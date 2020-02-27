Home Cities Chennai

Career awareness programme

Around 1,000 students from 32 Corporation high schools participated in a career awareness programme on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 1,000 students from 32 Corporation high schools participated in a career awareness programme on Wednesday. It was organised jointly by Greater Chennai Corporation and Rotary Club (East). Corporation Commissioner G Prakash released a handbook titled ‘Life Guide’ for students.

