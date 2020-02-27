Duo injures 3 residents in failed burglary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A break-in at Tiruvallur on Tuesday night, resulted in a stabbed chest, fractured finger and broken teeth. According to police, Devendran (67), of Balasubramaiam Nagar in Veppampattu, stays with his son Suresh and daughter Kasturi. “Hearing the rod hitting the door at around 12:30 am, Kasturi raised an alarm and Suresh and Devendran attempted to stop burglars who had entered the house,” said police.

Their neighbour, Sriram rushed to the rescue.

Trapped, the burglars attacked them with a knife. Suresh was stabbed on his chest, Devendran’s finger was fractured and Sriram lost three teeth in the melee. While the burglars escaped on a bike, other residents chased and caught one of them, identified as Devaraj (32). A case was registered against him and he was arrested. The police have launched a hunt for the other.