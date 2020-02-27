Five killed, 18 injured in three road mishaps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed and 15 injured after a Chennai-Thoothukudi bus rammed a truck at Chengalpattu on Tuesday night. “When the bus carrying 40 passengers, was near Madurantakam on Chennai-Trichy NH, the driver attempted to overtake a loaded truck, and the left side banged the vehicle. The front and one side of the bus was crushed,” said police.

Passengers – Muthupandian (51) and Maninadar (42), died on the spot. The bus driver and 15 others sustained injuries and were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. Padalam police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem. In a separate incident, an auto rickshaw was knocked down by a truck on Wednesday afternoon. K Kanigavel (33), of Cheyyur, died on the spot and driver K Selvam (38) of Nelvaipalayam, died at the hospital. Three passengers sustained injuries.

“The truck driver fled from the spot,” said an officer. Anaicut police registered a case and further probe is on. Victims are admitted at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. In a third accident, a 20-year-old girl who was travelling on the footboard of a bus, slipped and fell to death in Kancheepuram.