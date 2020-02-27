Hobby hubs

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

There’s only so many mall days, Netflix shows, and brunch dates one can take before boredom whacks you right across your face. But fret not. Shwetha Surendran presents a, nay, 13 vibrant communities in the city, with interests varying from wine to parkour. New friends, fun activities, and no more boredom — it sounds like an offer you just can’t refuse.

Chennai Parkour

Parkour, a free-running street sport that boils down to getting from point A to point B most creatively and efficiently, is an absolute thrillseeker’s delight. And the city’s taken to it with Chennai Parkour, a group that was born as a passion project in 2012, now 150 members strong and steadily growing. Their efforts have also resulted in the launch of a Parkour-focused gym, Parkour Pod, in 2018. Offering both indoor and outdoor courses, sessions happen daily, at various spots such as the Nageshwara Rao Park and Anna Nagar Tower Park, in and around the city. Although it might look extremely challenging, Vishal Kumar, one of the founders, assures us that Parkour is for all, neither restricted by age or fitness level.

● Join the Facebook group – Chennai Parkour or enrol at Parkour Pod

Mockingbirds

If you’re new to the city, an open mic probably sounds intimidating and far from comfortable. But Michelle Ann James, founder of Mockingbirds makes a compelling case for turning up at poetry open mics. “Poetry tells one a lot about the poet, even if they don’t say too much,” she says. For metro poets and spoken word enthusiasts, Mockingbirds is the place to be, with its non-judgmental atmosphere and an air of inclusivity. Having organised various open mic events and spoken to new participants, Michelle explains that these sessions have been incredibly constructive and confidence-building for all who’ve attended. So if you have a poem scribbled at the back of your notebook, now is the time to bust it out the Mockingbirds’ open mics, organised monthly once.

● Event details on Instagram @mockingbirdsinmadras

Terroir

Is a city even complete without its wine tasting clubs? asks Terroir, Chennai’s only club for wine aficionados. What began as a few informal meetings among wine enthusiasts, has now evolved into a 30-member club. Their sessions are, of course, centred on the magic elixir, wine, but beyond that, also includes a rich discussion on its taste notes and origins. With an air of exclusivity, Terrior’s wine tasting and discussion sessions are by-invite only, but a glimpse into one of their session menus shows an exquisite pairing of wine and food. So if you’re someone who takes their wine seriously and have not yet attended a gathering, just wait, your invite might come sooner than you expect.

● Membership by-invite

Chennai Board Gamers

Firm on the philosophy of ‘the more, the merrier’, the Chennai Board Gamers is the perfect group to be with if you want to make some new friends, and enjoy a little competition along the way. Established in 2015, the group started as a passion project between Arjun Sukumaran and Chitra Bianca Appasamy, who lead the monthly meet-ups at various cafes. Their contagious enthusiasm has now resulted in the city’s first board game café, The Board Game Lounge. With weekly game nights every Tuesday, the board games are all beginner-friendly and have an incredible social aspect to them. Win or lose, you’ll definitely leave happier.

● Event details on Facebook Page — Chennai Board Gamers or visit The Board Game Lounge, Adyar

Cinema Rendezvous

Don’t just watch a movie, but revel in the magic of Cinema with Chennai’s own film club, Cinema Rendezvous. A club, just as active as its passion for films, it has an unbroken series of monthly meet-ups with over 100 participants. Not only do these sessions include screenings of movies, across various languages and genres, it is also followed by an informal discussion and a special guest. With the film club, its founder Shylaja Chetlur tells us that “..it’s beyond just the entertainment value. We also promote dialogues of social importance amongst the members.” If you are a film buff, these dates are everything you dream of, but even if you’re just someone who wants to engage in dialogue, attending a session might be a good choice.

● Membership details on their website — www.cinemarendezvous.com

Chennai Coffee and Books meetup

Bookworms, assemble! Yes, it’s great sitting and reading by yourself, but imagine how much better it would be if you could share your thoughts with other readers as well? Well, join one of the Chennai Coffee and Books meet-ups, and find out. John Hansel, the organiser tells us that the meet-ups are usually a small gathering restricted to around 10 people, to cultivate a better ground for meaningful conversation. The bi-monthly meet-ups that are conducted usually on weekends work on an RSVP basis. Although the time for each session may vary, from one-and-a-half to four hours, there’s always loads of coffee and little snacks to munch on. The location of the meetings changes; they take place in various cafes around the city. And the best part, you get to BYOB (Bring Your Own Book)!

● Sign up on their Meetup page — www.meetup.com/Chennai-Coffee-Books-Meetup

Madras Naturalists Society

One of the city’s oldest societies, the Madras Naturalists Society (MNS) has been working for conservation and creating awareness about the environment for the past 41 years. Meeting on the second Sunday of every month, they’ve never missed having a group meeting, 41 years on. “We’re active but we are not activists,” says G Vijayakumar, honorary secretary of the MNS. “We’ve been talking about sustainability and the environment long before it came to the fore, and it’s scientific facts upon which we’ve depended on every single time,” he adds. Not only is the club active in taking various Bird Census’ but also organise nature, bird and butterfly walks for the general public.

● Open for all, membership fee of `10

Chennai Astronomy Club

Just like the beauty of the cosmos, the Chennai Astronomy Club is exciting and free for all. With group meetings — or as they call it, ‘star parties’ — dictated by the skies, the club meets up in the fringes of the city to observe the night sky. You don’t need any equipment or previous knowledge of the stars. Just sign up, show up and you might just see the night sky with new eyes. For news about their events and meeting, join the Facebook group and sign up when the event Google forms are floated out.

● For event details, join their Facebook group — Chennai Astronomy Club

Stall 7 – Ultimate Frisbee

If it’s the beach, sun and sand that speaks to you, then Ultimate Frisbee might just be the game for you. A self-refereed sport, with two teams of seven players, each defends their end-zone as they traverse the field passing a frisbee between them. Every Thursday morning on Elliot’s beach, join the free-for-all sessions with Stall 7, one of the city’s leading Ultimate Frisbee teams, and learn all there is to know about the energetic affair. Currently a team of 25, and attracting players from all age groups, their sessions welcome beginners and seasoned players alike. And as a bonus, if you get good at the sport, you might just have the chance to join their winning competitive team at the various Ultimate Frisbee tournaments.

● Open for all sessions every Thursday, Elliot’s beach

Chennai PhotoWalk

Undoubtedly, the best way to see the city in all its life and vibrancy is through your camera lens. Join a photo walk with the Chennai PhotoWalk and see the city in a light you’ve never seen before. With a wide range of participants from tourists to long-time city dwellers, Ramaswamy N, the founder of the group, tells us clearly, “If you’re looking for homogeneity in our group, there is none.” Every first and third Sunday of the month, the group gathers in a pre-picked location and walks a short distance, clicking whatever they see fit, for a couple of hours. There is no theme or artistic influence, and the walk is solely meant to free the photographer to see the city the way they want to.

● Join the Facebook group — The Chennai PhotoWalk

Chennai Weekend Artists

You might have spotted a group of people, sitting at various locations around the city and sketching away. Welcome to the Chennai Weekend Artists. Meeting regularly on Sunday mornings, the group consists architects to software professionals. “We want to revive that passion for art that we had as a child,” says Rathina Sankar, a chemical engineer and one of the main organisers of the group. The group assembles at a pre-decided location, and members are free to sketch any subject of their choice, on whichever medium they see fit. A short discussion session is held by noon, where the art is displayed and thoughts of the various artists are shared.

● Join the Facebook group — Chennai Weekend Artists

Simple STRONG

While at the gym, I oft find myself agreeing to what the great Eminem once rapped, These times are so hard, and they’re getting even harder. But it doesn’t have to be. Simple STRONG is a daily fitness programme run by OCR athlete Vikram Menon and his partner Ashwin Ramdas. “It’s a good blend of daily workouts, ranging from animal flow to callisthenics. I also find that working out outdoors works better for me,” says Jonua Fernandes, who’s been training with them for the past six months. The sessions take place in various parks around the city and at Marina beach. To create an atmosphere where one can work out with other people, and have fun doing it, Simple STRONG can be an excellent start to your day.

● Reach out to them on their Instagram @simple_strong_india

WCCG – We Are Chennai Cycling Group

Rise and ride with the sun, on an early morning bike ride with the WCCG (We are Chennai Cycling Group). Formed in 2012, it now has 11 chapters covering most of the city, from Madipakkam to Marina beach. With a ride organised by the respective chapters at least four times a week, longer rides are saved for the weekends. With set riding routes, enjoy the company of fellow riders and take in the views of the city, just waking up. All you need is a bicycle and a helmet, and you are all set to go. After all, if there’s one rule they will not bend, it is the ‘No Helmet, No Ride’.

● Share your number on their Facebook page — WCCG (Chennai Cyclists) and get added into your local Chapter