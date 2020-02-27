Home Cities Chennai

Panel to devise plan to prevent deer deaths at IIT

The tribunal chose to put the onus on IIT-M to mitigate the problem with innovative means. Official records show 291 deaths in the last decade.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday constituted a permanent joint monitoring committee to find amicable ways to deal with human-animal conflict inside IIT-M campus. The committee, which will have representatives from IIT, forest department and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), has been directed to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan. The tribunal has mandated the committee to meet once every month to monitor solid waste management and suggest remedial measures, besides submitting a six monthly compliance report. While calling recurring deer and endangered blackbuck deaths worrisome,

The tribunal chose to put the onus on IIT-M to mitigate the problem with innovative means. Official records show 291 deaths in the last decade. The bench, comprising members Justice K Ramakrishnan and Saibal Dasgupta, while disposing off the case filed by animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin, has taken note of Express articles highlighting issue of solid waste management and concluded that garbage was the root cause of all problems as it attracted stray dogs, monkeys and in some cases causing death of deer that ingest plastic waste.

However, Ramakrishnan appreciated some initiatives of IIT-M, like facilitating monkey and deer proof bins. IIT-M counsel highlighted problem of solid waste dumped by residents abutting the compound and submitted that the institute is planning to put a tall mesh to prevent it. IIT registrar Jane Prasad also flagged her concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp