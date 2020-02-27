Peeping Tom held for filming woman bathing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly filming a college student while she was taking bath in her house. The man was identified as Vinoth Kumar of Otteri. He was allegedly stalking the girl for a long time. Nearly 20 days ago, he stood on the compound wall and filmed her while she was bathing, police said.

She noticed him and raised an alarm. Neighbours and family members caught him and handed him over to police, an officer said. However, the girl’s family was reluctant to file a complaint. “We had to convince the family that the accused may involve in such acts habitually and should be brought to book. On Tuesday, the girl lodged a complaint,” the officer said. An All Women Police Station arrested Vinoth Kumar and secured his mobile phone. He was remanded to judicial custody.