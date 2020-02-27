Home Cities Chennai

The past, present and future of traditional arts

While there will be panel discussions in the morning at Kalakshetra, performances will be staged at DakshinaChitra in the evening. 

Published: 27th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Artistes will come and artistes will go, but performing arts will live forever. The fifth edition of DakshinaChitra’s Annual Music and Dance Festival, in collaboration with Kalakshetra Foundation, slated to begin on March 6, will address some important questions — How will traditional Indian art forms be retained in the years to come? Will it transform? How have various art forms evolved in the past decade? Titled Utsavam 2020, this year’s theme is ‘The Future of Arts’.

While there will be panel discussions in the morning at Kalakshetra, performances will be staged at DakshinaChitra in the evening. Panellists for the three-day event are practitioners of traditional art forms like Harikatha and Villupattu. Bringing their experience and expertise to the festival, they will hold discussions focussing on the evolution of their art forms and ways to keep them alive. Apart from looking at the past and future, the panellists will also talk about the relationship between art and law. In this session, the focus will be on patent laws and copyright infringement in art.

“In this digital age, how can artistes protect their choreographies from being plagiarised? Everything is uploaded on the Internet. This is a serious issue. We will have an in-depth discussion on it,” says curator Shreya Nagarajan Singh. Utsavam 2020 will have performances by youngsters between the ages of seven and 23. Some of the performances include gana and hip-hop by boys from Vyasarpadi, and Yakshagana by Aarush Shetty, among other styles. “We are featuring the younger generation today. Twenty years from now, we would like to see what they have done for their respective art forms,” adds Shreya. One of the ways to sustain an art form is by innovating and using technology to attract sponsors and audience.

Keeping this in mind, artistes like Gita Wolf, Anita Ratnam and Avinash Kumar, who experiment with their styles, will conduct a discussion and present their ideas. It took seven months for Shreya and her team to come up with this concept for the annual festival. This festival is a means of starting a dialogue on the future of performing arts. There is also a possibility of not finding a solution through this conference, says Shreya, but she is hopeful about this powerful beginning. The event will be held from March 6 to March 8. The sessions at Kalakshetra are free of cost. The performances at DakshinaChitra are ticketed. An entry fee of `130 will be collected at the location.For details, call: 7358777797 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp