Worker dies after iron rods fall on him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old labourer died on Tuesday evening, allegedly after a load of iron rods fell on him. According to police, Neelkanth Chandara from West Bengal, worked in a private iron melting factory in Sathangadu. Chandara was standing below a crane that was lifting 400 kg of finished rods when it slipped and fell on him. His body was sent to Stanley Government Hospital for autopsy. Parvathinathan, the supervisor, was booked and a probe is on.