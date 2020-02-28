Use science to understand world better, Anna University students told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Science teaches us many things; the foremost among them is to maintain equality in the society on all fronts, said Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Shekhar C Mande during the 16th graduation ceremony of Anna University on Thursday. Addressing the students, Mande said, “Decide on what is most important to you, what you would enjoy doing and in what way you would contribute to the society and humanity in general.”

He also urged the students to apply rationale and reasoning to any decision they take. “You all should join the global community of scientists to address the gaps in our understanding of the world.”As many as 4,075 graduands (2,136 males and 1,939 females) from the College of Engineering, Madras Institute of Technology, Alagappa College of Technology and School of Architecture and Planning, received their degree certificates on Thursday, a statement from the varsity said.

Registrar of the varsity L Karunamoorthy informed that 165 companies had visited the university for campus recruitment last year. “813 undergraduate and 176 postgraduate students landed jobs with salary packages ranging from `3.25 lakh- `33.50 lakh per annum,” he added. The graduation ceremony was presided over by Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa.