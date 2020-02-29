Home Cities Chennai

Dues cleared, but work denied for staff

There are 61 such workers in Chennai who work in the role of ‘Section Writer’. Since 2007, they have been assisting in data entry, preparation of electoral roles and voter IDs.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The temporary employees deployed for election duty in Chennai have complained that they are not given work for a few months now, as the election commission wants to outsource work through private contractors. This, they say, is in violation of an HC order stating they must be allowed to work until March 31, 2020.

There are 61 such workers in Chennai who work in the role of ‘Section Writer’. Since 2007, they have been assisting in data entry, preparation of electoral roles and voter IDs. TNIE on January 11, had reported that these workers were not paid wages for about six months. The dues were cleared recently.“Post December, we had stopped going to work because we were not paid our wages. We received them two weeks ago, and now the officials are asking us to wait till they decide whether to employ us or go for contract. Our demand is that they must let us work till March 31 before deciding on anything,” said a worker.

Of the 61, over 50 are women, who are sole bread-winners for their family. “We are asking the government for what is rightfully ours. We ran from pillar to post daily since November for salaries, and now we continue to do same for our work,” said a 45-year old section writer from. An official at the Greater Chennai Corporation said they would look into the court order and adhere to it. He also said the civic body would ensure that most workers retain their job, even if being outsourced.

