Home Cities Chennai

Is-a-sin to not play the series

Top notch animation techniques and detailing of terrain and landscapes make Assassin’s Creed Odyssey a
worthy revisit

Published: 29th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

When Assassin’s and the sequel release date still speculative - the combination of these factors remove possibility of disappointment. With this thought in mind, I proceeded with caution to play the heavily RPG’ed version of a game series that I have long enjoyed. The enjoyment primarily stems from the climbs to the scenic viewpoints, leaps of faith that have alleviated my fear of heights, and the beautifully animated water (which in my opinion looks and flows better than any real-world water).

Odyssey does well in all these aspects giving it an easy 10/10 in my books. +1 since the terrain has more green in Greece than the sand and rocks in Egypt (from AC Origins). Frustrated that Aya from Origins didn't have the bulked up stats that I spent so much time on, I chose to play as Kassandra — the female Assassin character in Odyssey and max out her skill tree. Greece appears to have a lot more opportunity for adventure with its big map, and the NPC interactions are a pleasant addition. The characters are still heavily accented and serious- sounding; but the real problem with Odyssey is that the dialogue scenes are not entirely skippable.

I find it quite annoying that gaming technology has allowed us to reach a level of customisablity that makes me question my morals through the smallest of decisions made. Somehow, the decisions seem less impactful in "fun" games like GTA, but a little more chin-scratchy in AC. I find myself pausing the game to wonder at the different ways in which my choice could bite me later. Still, wouldn't mind scaling the same viewpoint again when Ragnarok releases! Creed Syndicate was announced as free to play for a limited period on the Epic Games store, it felt like a cry for attention. As I write, the Pokemon of the Year is yet to be announced, an action-packed Samurai Jack game teaser has been released (by Adult Swim – the same developers of the Rick and Morty games), and the Xbox Series X announced that it can magically resume games even after a reboot. Amidst the din of all these discussable events in videogames this week, the one call I choose to respond to is from Assassin’s Creed. This week I review Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Some might say “this is OLD NEWS, Anusha.” Yes. Maybe. But two years into the release of a mainstream game is when the prices are low, expectation s even more so,

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp