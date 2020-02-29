Memoirs of a masterclass

Shwetha Surendran By

CHENNAI: Taking my seat in the emptied cafe, I scribble into my navy-blue planner as I wait for my i n t e r v i ewee t o arrive. The inquisitive eyes behind the glass doors, increase with every minute that passes, as the hallway gets packed with excited chatter and phones ready to capture a photo. The noisy crescendo reaches its loudest as the man in the Versace-collared shirt walks in, flanked by a horde of people. He extends a firm hand with a warm smile, saying, “Hi, I’m Chef Vikas Khanna.” A few hours ago, I was one among those seated in the packed ground floor of Palladium Chennai as they played host to an interactive masterclass by Michelin-star chef, Vikas Khanna on Thursday. The enthusiasm in the air was palpable, and having just walked past the long queue for registration, it was not surprising to see the event packed to capacity, and a few more. A lean man in a black shirt and a gentle smile takes to the stage, and I’m sure I hear a few ovaries burst. Not quite a follower myself, it’s refreshing to sit back and listen as chef Khanna begins narrating his culinary journey from Amritsar to America.

Tribute to a memory

A hushed silence falls over the 500-strong crowd as he begins, “I was born and raised in Amritsar, where I only knew my grandmother’s cooking. But moving to the south, I was pleasantly surprised by the fresh coconut base in every dish. So today, I’m paying tribute to that memory by demonstrating a rice payasam with a coconut base and a pistachio sauce.” Beginning work on the rice payasam, chef Khanna is full of juicy tidbits apart from the recipe on hand. “I could add elaichi but always remember that it reduces the flavour of the rice flour,” he says. “Gelatin and agar-agar are an excellent textural addition to a dish but knowing the ratio to water or milk is a culinary revelation,” he adds.

Over the next 10 minutes, for a person who hardly cooks, I find myself making detailed notes. Quick tip, the perfect balance is that for every one cup of liquid, you add a teaspoon of gelatin or agar-agar, a vegetarian substitute. You’re welcome! Over the series of steps, until the rice payasam is put into a dome-mould and left to set, he chronicles anecdotes from his various travels. France is a country that he keeps going back to. “They threw Indian cooks out of restaurants because they assumed that we don’t know how to cook. But that made me more determined than ever to make Indian cooking the best there is in the world,” he says. “I also observed that French cuisine, albeit simple, had an intensely layered profile to it. Even kheer in France was complicated. But this multi-layered flavour and textural profile is a concept that I’ve used in my dishes so that it can never be copied by just anybody,” he adds.

Moving gestures

Bringing it closer to home, he reminisces about his grandmother and her methi-aloo, while doling out his creamy pistachio sauce over the payasam. As he recounts a tale of when she’d left him her last jar of vegetable pickle, a fan from the crowd walked up to the stage and handed over to him a jar of vegetable pickle. If he didn’t feel the love of the people till then, he sure did now, as he looked visibly moved by the kind gesture. As the three-hour interactive session draws to a close, more gifts are handed to chef Khanna. One lucky lady even gets reassured that her cookbook will end up in his library of over 1,800 cookbooks. Her wide smile possibly summed up every emotion in the room.

Back at the cafe, I firmly shake his hand, and we sit for a quick chat. Despite getting called in different directions, he looks me in the eye and answers every question I have for the next 10 minutes. “You’re quite the role model and culinary icon for many Indian kids who want to be chefs,” I say at the end of our conversation, to which he beams and replies, “Well, that statement has definitely motivated me to be the best I can be. To those kids, I say, never stop learning and reinventing.” Just as he gets pulled to the other side for getting photographed, he turns back, blows me a kiss and mouths, “Thank you.” I might not have been a fan coming in, but you can sure count me in now.