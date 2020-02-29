Plastic ban: Rs 22 lakh fine collected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation has collected Rs 22 lakh fine from industries in Ambattur and Anna Nagar that were using banned single-use plastics, a release said. A total of 56 tonnes of plastics have been seized so far.

The Health Department has been seizing banned products and creating awareness of harmful plastics since January last year, and fine imposed since June. Officials inspected 30,282 industries in Ambattur and collected Rs 10.75 lakh and seized 27 tonnes of plastic. In Anna Nagar, 38,877 industries were inspected, 29 tonnes plastic were seized and Rs 11.35 lakh collected.