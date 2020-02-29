Sleuths seize gold worth Rs 71 lakh at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials have foiled three gold smuggling bids in two days and recovered 1.63 kg of the yellow metal worth Rs 71.86 lakh at the city airport. According to a release, the sleuths intercepted 3 persons who arrived from Colombo on Friday and seized over 700 gm of gold from them. The officials seized 577 gm of gold from two more persons who also arrived from Colombo. On Thursday evening, 292 gm of gold was seized from a passenger who also arrived from Colombo.