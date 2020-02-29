Home Cities Chennai

Staying fit with Ayurveda, micro-workouts and more

Some people sleep well and some poorly, some have good gut function but do not know proper exercise.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Everyone deserves to have as much energy as they want all day long at their beck and call,” said American Biohacking pioneer and author Ben Greenfield at a talk on his new book, Boundless: Upgrade Your Brain, Optimize Your Body and Defy Aging. He said he wanted to write this book to make people feel good by providing tools on exercise strategies, sleep enhancement, gut digestion, diet and meditation. “There isn’t one takeaway necessarily because everyone has different needs. Some people sleep well and some poorly, some have good gut function but do not know proper exercise.

Pic: Saptarshi Mukherjee

There’s no single focus which is perfect for everyone. But the most important thing would be to fight against evolutionary mismatches. We are bombarded by pollution and the amount of impurities in the food that is grown now. Most of it is completely opposite to how people lived centuries ago. Whether via modern scientific or ancestral strategies, we should attempt to stimulate a more natural lifestyle,” said 39-year-old Greenfield. Speaking on the influences of Indian techniques in his works, Greenfield said among the books in his library, nearly a dozen comprise books on Ayurvedic practices and medicine, which have delved into daily routine.

“These are simple strategies, with many of them included in my book — things like waking up in the morning and doing tongue scraping and oil pulling, focusing on herbs, spices and digestives before and after a meal, detoxification strategies like dry skin brushing, yoga flow poses and breathing exercises. There’s a great deal of wisdom in Ayurvedic medicine that we can use to enhance our lives and is especially important when you consider ancestry and genetics,” he said, adding, “In India, the way that people have eaten, moved, lived for years is still deeply rooted in their DNA.

If someone was to come to me seeking physicians to work with, I would instantly recommend someone well-versed in Ayurvedic medicine.” Greenfield emphasised on breaking a few myths — one must snack all day long to keep their metabolism elevated whereas it’s better for the human body to get rest between meals. “There’s a myth that one must go to a gym to attain superior fitness. In the book, I have many micro-workouts to stay fit without going to a gym. High amounts of fat may lead to cardiovascular disease or high amounts of fibre are necessary to avoid colon cancer, which is a myth,” added Greenfield.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp