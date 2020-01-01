Home Cities Chennai

Cakes and cheers, for it is the season of giving

Published: 01st January 2020 06:18 AM

Many hotels distributed cakes to charity

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI : During the months of November and December, hotels in the city were buzzing with activity preparing for the Christmas and New Year season. Cake mixing ceremonies are held to usher in the holidays. Several bottles of imported spirits, abundant dry fruits and nuts, and many other condiments are mixed together and left to marinate to make the perfect plum cake. As we step into the new year, CE visits a few hotels to check on this year’s sales.

Head chef Ravi from Taj Coromandel says they made around 1,500 loaves of cake and 1,200 plum puddings. “Around 2,000 stollen breads were made. We baked 300 cakes for charity. Guests were also treated to these sweets during breakfast buffet,” he says. Taj Coromandel is one of the few hotels to let their mix marinate for a year. Marinating the mix for a long time makes it more flavourful. The leftover mix from last year was used through the year to make cakes. The mix made this year, around 100 kg, will be used next Christmas. Le Royal Meridien also distributed cakes for charity. 

Chef Lawrence from Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort says that they packed plum cakes and plum puddings with homemade masalas and other knick-knacks to make a Christmas hamper. The hotel used a 1:1 ratio of fruits and flour. A total of 60 kg of cake was made this season.

At Novotel, Chamiers Road, the 400-kg mix was left to soak for 30 days before baking started. This hotel chain made almost 1,000 hampers which were sent to various quarters including guests, partners of the hotel and others. Chef Kalai says, “All those who stayed at the hotel during the festive season were given cakes as complimentary.

Around 350 kg were sold while 50 kg to 75 kg were given as complimentary.” Meanwhile, Radisson Blu also provided their guests with complimentary plum cakes for breakfast, says their food and beverage manager, Ankush Gupta.Christmas was made special for 30 children from Voice of Heaven NGO at Holiday Inn. “They celebrated the festival by relishing on some pastries and puddings,” says Radhika Dhruv, who handles marketing for Holiday Inn.

