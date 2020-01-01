Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M tech fest Shaastra from Jan 3-6

IIT-Madras will host Shaastra 2020, one of the largest student-run tech festivals in India between January 3-6. This will be the 20th edition of the annual event.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:22 AM

IIT-Madras. (Photo | www.iitm.ac.in)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras will host Shaastra 2020, one of the largest student-run tech festivals in India between January 3-6. This will be the 20th edition of the annual event. The theme for this year is ‘Parsec to Plank,’ focussing on miniaturisation, the technological trend in which the sizes of mechanical, electronic and optical products are constantly being scaled down in size while maintaining the same or a superior quality.

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-M said, “Various parts of the institute are connected to Shaastra and through this event, they learn how to go beyond the classroom and reach out to a large student community across the country.”

This year, students introduced ‘Assistive Technology (AT) Makeathon’ in collaboration with IIT TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), which developed India’s first indigenously designed standing wheelchair. This will help enhance quality of life for the elderly, adults and children with disabilities. Updates about Shaastra can also be obtained on their social media channels.

InnovationNearly 40 events and 30 workshops have been scheduled this year, with a total footfall 
of over 40,000 students, participants and visitors expected, the statement said, adding that exhibition featuring student innovations, startups and visiting college teams is being organised at the KV Grounds on all four days. 

