Immune to infections

Dr BT Chidananda By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Murthy Winter and illness go hand in glove. While the flu and the sniffle is just a minor hassle for most, it is not the case for people with a weak constitution. If you have a compromised immune system, suffer from seizure disorders, or any other debilitating sickness, then we are sure you know that even a small cold can turn into a medical emergency, requiring you to make a trip to the hospital. Keeping yourself cocooned in a hypoallergenic bubble is also not an option. Doing that may keep the illness away but it is not going to magically improve your immunity. What preventive measures can you take to keep yourself safe from undetermined illnesses without disrupting your daily routines? Let’s take a look.

Drink plenty of juices

Fresh juices contain a lot of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help keep the immune system healthy in the winter. Adding ingredients like spinach, broccoli, kale, brussel sprouts, beetroot, berries and apples will bolster your immune system and keep it functioning at peak capacity.

Sleep well

Sleep is essential to keep the immune system in good shape, and yet it is something we tend to overlook often. You must aim to get at least eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to help your body repair itself from the damage caused by daily stressors, toxin exposure and exercise. Inadequate sleep can impair the functioning of the immune system, making it difficult for your body to recover from an illness.

Take care of your gut

The health of your digestive system is directly proportional to the robustness of your immune system. Make sure you incorporate a good probiotic supplement in your daily diet. If that is not possible, include probiotic foods like sauerkraut, kefir milk, kombucha and yogurt. It will help maintain the balance of good bacteria in your gut, keeping your immune system healthy.

Avoid immunosuppressant foods

Caffeine, alcohol, white sugar and fatty foods suppress your immune system. Consuming a lot of fat-rich food items can also clog up your lymphatic system, making it more difficult for your body to fight infection. Wean yourself of such food items slowly to increase your body’s natural defence.

Eat right

Diet and nutrition plays a vital role in improving the immune response. Consume more citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, honey, cloves, kale, spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, yogurt, almonds, turmeric, green tea, papaya, kiwi, grapefruit, lemon, wheatgrass juice, sunflower seeds and mushrooms like shiitake and oyster.

Keep your skin from drying out

The dehydration and cold winter breeze can render your skin dry and flaky. The best elixir for dry skin is coconut oil. Apply it externally to keep your skin moist and fresh. Not only does it prevent your skin from flaking up, but it also strengthens the underlying connective tissue. Incorporating organic ghee in your daily diet also helps dealing with winter dryness apart from keeping your body warm.

Give a pose

Yogic kriyas, pranayama and naturopathy therapy also helps to detox the body and strengthen the immunity system. Before you make any modifications to your diet, consult your primary physician or a licensed naturopath to make sure they don’t interfere with any pre-existing medication you are on.

Do regular exercises

Exercise helps boost the immune system by improving your circulation and reducing stress. The better the blood circulation, the more freely antibodies can move around in your bloodstream, making it easier for body to fight off illnesses. Exercise reduces the level of stress, increasing your lymphocyte count and improving immune function.

Know your A-B-C-D-Es

Lack of these vitamins has been linked to decreased immunity. Eating a healthy diet rich in natural sources of nutrients boosts overall health as well as the immune system.



Exposure to sunlight

This is one of the key ways our body manufactures vitamin D. It plays a role in helping our immune systems produce antibodies. Low levels of vitamin D have been correlated with a higher risk of infection.

Detoxify your body

No matter what the season, your body can always do with a little detoxification. Toxins tend to accumulate in your liver, intestines, lymph nodes, veins, lungs and salivary glands laying the ground for some potentially serious problems. Accumulated toxins cause a number of problems from weight gain to interfering with cell regeneration. If you experience flatulence, constipation, indigestion, and other gastrointestinal problems, then it’s time for detox. Squeeze out a slice of lemon into a glass of lukewarm water, add a pinch of parsley and drink it before breakfast. It is very effective at eliminating toxins from the system. Cabbage juice, rosemary tea and ginger-tulsi tea are also equally good detoxifying agents.

The writer is the chief medical officer of Jindal Naturecure Institute.