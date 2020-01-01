Home Cities Chennai

Immune to infections

Make yoga, exercise, regular detox and a balanced diet your companions to fight diseases and
avoid frequent doctor visits

Published: 01st January 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr BT Chidananda
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Murthy Winter and illness go hand in glove. While the flu and the sniffle is just a minor hassle for most, it is not the case for people with a weak constitution. If you have a compromised immune system, suffer from seizure disorders, or any other debilitating sickness, then we are sure you know that even a small cold can turn into a medical emergency, requiring you to make a trip to the hospital. Keeping yourself cocooned in a hypoallergenic bubble is also not an option. Doing that may keep the illness away but it is not going to magically improve your immunity. What preventive measures can you take to keep yourself safe from undetermined illnesses without disrupting your daily routines? Let’s take a look.

Drink plenty of juices
Fresh juices contain a lot of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help keep the immune system healthy in the winter. Adding ingredients like spinach, broccoli, kale, brussel sprouts, beetroot, berries and apples will bolster your immune system and keep it functioning at peak  capacity. 

Sleep well
Sleep is essential to keep the immune system in good shape, and yet it is something we tend to overlook often. You must aim to get at least eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to help your body repair itself from the damage caused by daily stressors, toxin exposure and exercise. Inadequate sleep can impair the functioning of the immune system, making it difficult for your body to recover from an illness. 

Take care of your gut 
The health of your digestive system is directly proportional to the robustness of your immune system. Make sure you incorporate a good probiotic supplement in your daily diet. If that is not possible, include probiotic foods like sauerkraut, kefir milk, kombucha and yogurt. It will help maintain the balance of good bacteria in your gut, keeping your immune system healthy. 

Avoid immunosuppressant foods
Caffeine, alcohol, white sugar and fatty foods suppress your immune system. Consuming a lot of fat-rich food items can also clog up your lymphatic system, making it more difficult for your body to fight infection. Wean yourself of such food items slowly to increase your body’s natural defence. 

Eat right

Diet and nutrition plays a vital role in improving the immune response. Consume more citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, honey, cloves, kale, spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, yogurt, almonds, turmeric, green tea, papaya, kiwi, grapefruit, lemon, wheatgrass juice, sunflower seeds and mushrooms like shiitake and oyster.

Keep your skin from drying out
The dehydration and cold winter breeze can render your skin dry and flaky. The best elixir for dry skin is coconut oil. Apply it externally to keep your skin moist and fresh. Not only does it prevent your skin from flaking up, but it also strengthens the underlying connective tissue. Incorporating organic ghee in your daily diet also helps dealing with winter dryness apart from keeping your body warm.  

Give a pose
Yogic kriyas, pranayama and naturopathy therapy also helps to detox the body and strengthen the immunity system. Before you make any modifications to your diet, consult your primary physician or a licensed naturopath to make sure they don’t interfere with any pre-existing medication you are on. 

Do regular exercises
Exercise helps boost the immune system by improving your circulation and reducing stress. The better the blood circulation, the more freely antibodies can move around in your bloodstream, making it easier for body to fight off illnesses. Exercise reduces the level of stress, increasing your lymphocyte count and improving immune function. 

Know your A-B-C-D-Es
Lack of these vitamins has been linked to decreased immunity. Eating a healthy diet rich in natural sources of nutrients boosts overall health as well as the immune system. 
 

Exposure to sunlight
This is one of the key ways our body manufactures vitamin D. It plays a role in helping our immune systems produce antibodies. Low levels of vitamin D have been correlated with a higher risk of infection.

Detoxify your body 
No matter what the season, your body can always do with a little detoxification. Toxins tend to accumulate in your liver, intestines, lymph nodes, veins, lungs and salivary glands laying the ground for some potentially serious problems. Accumulated toxins cause a number of problems from weight gain to interfering with cell regeneration. If you experience flatulence, constipation, indigestion, and other gastrointestinal problems, then it’s time for detox. Squeeze out a slice of lemon into a glass of lukewarm water, add a pinch of parsley and drink it before breakfast. It is very effective at eliminating toxins from the system. Cabbage juice, rosemary tea and ginger-tulsi tea are also equally good detoxifying agents. 
The writer is the chief medical officer of Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp