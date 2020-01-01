Home Cities Chennai

Look after yourself, from head to tail 

Coccydynia, is pain generated by the coccyx, commonly known as the tail bone.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Prathap R Addageethala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coccydynia, is pain generated by the coccyx, commonly known as the tail bone. This tiny spear-shaped bone at the end of our spine is actually a remnant of the evolutionary process when humans used to have tails! Although it is tiny in overall size, the sensitive structures around this bone can mean big time pain due to injuries or trauma.

Realise that your rear-end muscles (glutes for short) are basically cushions for your tailbone. But in order to use them effectively, your posture really matters. For example, allowing your hips to roll back in a classic slouching position.

This action positions your tailbone on whatever surface you happen to be sitting. Depending on the length of time you slouch, and how repetitively you do so, you can be exposing your coccyx to increasing levels of strain and stress.

Eventually, through the loading process, the coccyx may bend to a position that affects the nerves in the area, causing pain. Due to the fact that load is a consideration, individuals who are in the overweight or obese categories are up to three times more likely to suffer from this issue. There are several preventative measures that will safeguard you.

The easy solution? Fix your posture, sit upright, and plan to take regular breaks from sitting. Stretching and postural exercise can also help. In more serious cases, certain qualified health practitioners can provide a gentle manipulation to help relocate a shifted coccyx. The author is a chiropractor, owner and clinic director of Atlas Chiropractic and Wellness, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp