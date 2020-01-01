Look after yourself, from head to tail 

Dr Prathap R Addageethala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coccydynia, is pain generated by the coccyx, commonly known as the tail bone. This tiny spear-shaped bone at the end of our spine is actually a remnant of the evolutionary process when humans used to have tails! Although it is tiny in overall size, the sensitive structures around this bone can mean big time pain due to injuries or trauma.

Realise that your rear-end muscles (glutes for short) are basically cushions for your tailbone. But in order to use them effectively, your posture really matters. For example, allowing your hips to roll back in a classic slouching position.

This action positions your tailbone on whatever surface you happen to be sitting. Depending on the length of time you slouch, and how repetitively you do so, you can be exposing your coccyx to increasing levels of strain and stress.

Eventually, through the loading process, the coccyx may bend to a position that affects the nerves in the area, causing pain. Due to the fact that load is a consideration, individuals who are in the overweight or obese categories are up to three times more likely to suffer from this issue. There are several preventative measures that will safeguard you.

The easy solution? Fix your posture, sit upright, and plan to take regular breaks from sitting. Stretching and postural exercise can also help. In more serious cases, certain qualified health practitioners can provide a gentle manipulation to help relocate a shifted coccyx. The author is a chiropractor, owner and clinic director of Atlas Chiropractic and Wellness, Bengaluru.