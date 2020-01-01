Home Cities Chennai

New Year bash with Josh 2020

The YMCA grounds at Royapettah was reverberating with energising Bollywood music.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

The event was held on Sunday at YMCA grounds  Ashwin Prasath

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The YMCA grounds at Royapettah was reverberating with energising Bollywood music. It was 6.15 pm and guests had begun assembling at the box office outside the Wings Convention Center. Fifteen minutes later, patrons at the food stalls near the box office were busily catering to the massive wave of people that had arrived by then. The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Cosmo had organised live performances by three popular Bollywood artistes on Sunday. Members of around 10 affiliated clubs were invited to celebrate 25 years of RYA Cosmo.

The t-shaped stage was set with over 30 movable lights shown in yellow, blue, white, green, red and orange colours. They formed patterns that illuminated the stage and the space in front of it. Three different platforms, laid with chairs, were constructed a little farther behind, for the audience. Songs like Kab Tak Jawani Chupaogi Rani played on the large speakers placed near the stage and the audience.

Most people entered the convention centre grooving to the beats. Families and friends met and greeted each other in the space in front of the stage. Teenagers had already formed groups and were weaving through the crowd, looking for their friends. Young parents had begun dancing with their toddlers while older parents laughed at some joke that was shared in the circle. 

“The only reason I’m sitting down is because I’m old now and my knees will give away,” said Radha M, an elderly member of the RYA Cosmo, as she encouraged us to join the crowd and dance. Soon, Tejal Chauhan took to the stage as the emcee and introduced Payal Nath, a Bollywood choreographer. Payal and her troupe of fabulous dancers set the stage on fire with their performance to songs like Laila and Kajara re.

They energised the crowd and not long after, everyone in front of the stage had their hands up in the air and were swinging their hips to the beat. DJ Beck from New Delhi had taken up the responsibility of making everyone dance and he was doing a great job of it. Poppy Barman, model and dancer, also graced the occasion with energetic dance numbers like Beedi Jalaile and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. 

The highlight of the show was singer Aastha Gill, who took to the stage with melodious and peppy Bollywood numbers that had the crowd tapping their feet in unison. “The last time they had a performance like this was in 2014. They had invited singers and dancers to engage the crowd. Over 1,000 people had attended the event. The whole Rajasthani community in Chennai stays connected through RYA. I am from Nagor in Rajasthan, but when I came here, it didn’t feel like I was away from home,” says Saritha C, a homemaker and resident of Chennai for the past 25 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp