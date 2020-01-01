New Year bash with Josh 2020

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The YMCA grounds at Royapettah was reverberating with energising Bollywood music. It was 6.15 pm and guests had begun assembling at the box office outside the Wings Convention Center. Fifteen minutes later, patrons at the food stalls near the box office were busily catering to the massive wave of people that had arrived by then. The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Cosmo had organised live performances by three popular Bollywood artistes on Sunday. Members of around 10 affiliated clubs were invited to celebrate 25 years of RYA Cosmo.

The t-shaped stage was set with over 30 movable lights shown in yellow, blue, white, green, red and orange colours. They formed patterns that illuminated the stage and the space in front of it. Three different platforms, laid with chairs, were constructed a little farther behind, for the audience. Songs like Kab Tak Jawani Chupaogi Rani played on the large speakers placed near the stage and the audience.

Most people entered the convention centre grooving to the beats. Families and friends met and greeted each other in the space in front of the stage. Teenagers had already formed groups and were weaving through the crowd, looking for their friends. Young parents had begun dancing with their toddlers while older parents laughed at some joke that was shared in the circle.

“The only reason I’m sitting down is because I’m old now and my knees will give away,” said Radha M, an elderly member of the RYA Cosmo, as she encouraged us to join the crowd and dance. Soon, Tejal Chauhan took to the stage as the emcee and introduced Payal Nath, a Bollywood choreographer. Payal and her troupe of fabulous dancers set the stage on fire with their performance to songs like Laila and Kajara re.

They energised the crowd and not long after, everyone in front of the stage had their hands up in the air and were swinging their hips to the beat. DJ Beck from New Delhi had taken up the responsibility of making everyone dance and he was doing a great job of it. Poppy Barman, model and dancer, also graced the occasion with energetic dance numbers like Beedi Jalaile and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

The highlight of the show was singer Aastha Gill, who took to the stage with melodious and peppy Bollywood numbers that had the crowd tapping their feet in unison. “The last time they had a performance like this was in 2014. They had invited singers and dancers to engage the crowd. Over 1,000 people had attended the event. The whole Rajasthani community in Chennai stays connected through RYA. I am from Nagor in Rajasthan, but when I came here, it didn’t feel like I was away from home,” says Saritha C, a homemaker and resident of Chennai for the past 25 years.