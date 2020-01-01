‘Only 366 students in over 2K families to be evicted’

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are only 366 students from Class 1 to college, among the 2,092 families that are to be evicted from Sathyavani Muthu Nagar at Park Town, according to official estimates.This number is a gross underestimation, say members of the community, among which many have been seeking time until May, end of school year, to be evicted.

The eviction drive that began on Sunday, has been temporarily suspended, because a part of police force and transportation trucks have been deployed for rural local body elections, the second phase of which was on Monday, officials said.Official sources said, enumeration of 366 students were done at the time of evictions with the help of Chennai Corporation educational officers. Other than that, details of students in each family will be recorded in ‘Form 2’ which the family is required to fill up at time of evictions, said officials. However, the number of students have not yet been filtered out from Form 2, leaving them with current estimate of 366.

“This number was collected at the time of eviction drive. The accurate number of students will be known only when a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) is done,” sources said.However, an RAP has not been conducted for this drive, one of the largest eviction drives in the city so far. Form 2, with 25 questions, collects details of door numbers, addresses of settlements, Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), family card and other mandatory information. However, done in consultation with the community concerned, an RAP will not only look at the policy framework, but also assesses the magnitude of impact of the move. It also involves surveys of informal dwellers to enumerate details such as social stratification, percentage of women-headed families and monthly income of families.

This will leave officials ill-prepared to accommodate the actual number of students in the area when they are resettled to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Perumbakkam. While the tenements, where 13,000 families reside, have a high school, a higher secondary school is available only in the resettlement scheme area at Semmencherry. The new higher secondary school at Perumbakkam, constructed by Rotary club, has not been officially opened for students.

Damodaran M, a construction worker, who has been living in the area since birth said there will be a minimum of 1500 students from Class 1 to college among the 2000-odd families to be evicted.“According to a rough estimate, there will be over 2,000 children, but a minimum of 1,500. A majority of students in corporation school at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and students in the two neighbouring corporation schools are from here,” he said. However, officials said they were confident of accommodating the children. “Students in primary-level classes will be admitted to the school at Perumbakkam, since there will be not much changes in the curriculum. For others, chartered bus services are available to transport children to their schools in the earlier settlements and back home to Perumbakkam,” said an official involved in the eviction drive.