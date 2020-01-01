Home Cities Chennai

‘Only 366 students in over 2K families to be evicted’

Residents say number released by officials is gross underestimation

Published: 01st January 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Recent eviction process at Sathyavani Nagar | Daniel J

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are only 366 students from Class 1 to college, among the 2,092 families that are to be evicted from Sathyavani Muthu Nagar at Park Town, according to official estimates.This number is a gross underestimation, say members of the community, among which many have been seeking time until May, end of school year, to be evicted.

The eviction drive that began on Sunday, has been temporarily suspended, because a part of  police force and transportation trucks have been deployed for rural local body elections, the second phase of which was on Monday, officials said.Official sources said, enumeration of 366 students were done at the time of evictions with the help of Chennai Corporation educational officers. Other than that, details of students in each family will be recorded in ‘Form 2’ which the family is required to fill up at time of evictions, said officials. However, the number of students have not yet been filtered out from Form 2, leaving them with current estimate of 366.

“This number was collected at the time of eviction drive. The accurate number of students will   be known only when a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) is done,” sources said.However, an RAP has not been conducted for this drive, one of the largest eviction drives in the city so far. Form 2, with 25 questions, collects details of door numbers, addresses of settlements, Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), family card and other mandatory information. However, done in consultation with the community concerned, an RAP will not only look at the policy framework, but also assesses the magnitude of impact of the move. It also involves surveys of  informal dwellers to enumerate details such as social stratification, percentage of women-headed families and monthly income of families.

This will leave officials ill-prepared to accommodate the actual number of students in the area when they are resettled to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Perumbakkam. While the tenements, where 13,000 families reside, have a high school, a higher secondary school is available only in the resettlement scheme area at Semmencherry. The new higher secondary school at Perumbakkam, constructed by Rotary club, has not been officially opened for students.

Damodaran M, a construction worker, who has been living in the area since birth said there will  be a minimum of 1500 students from Class 1 to college among the 2000-odd families to be evicted.“According to a rough estimate, there will be over 2,000 children, but a minimum of 1,500. A  majority of students in corporation school at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and students in the two neighbouring corporation schools are from here,” he said. However, officials said they were confident of accommodating the children. “Students in primary-level classes will be admitted to the school at Perumbakkam, since there will be not much changes in the curriculum. For others, chartered bus services are available to transport children to their schools in the earlier settlements and back home to Perumbakkam,” said an official involved in the eviction drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp