Rs 1 crore fraud: 5 including bank manager get jail term

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for CBI cases has sentenced two persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment and three others, including a former manager of Canara Bank, to four years imprisonment, for defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 1 crore using forged documents. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 51.50 lakh.

According to MV Dinakar, special public prosecutor, prime accused KM Noorjahan, Abdul Gafoor, Anwar Sharif and Surendar Raju, who all claimed to be owning wholesale fruit vendor shops at Koyambedu, in 2003 colluded with G Chandrahasan, the former manager of Canara Bank, Nerkundram branch, and obtained a commercial loan of Rs 80 lakh for development of their business.

In 2005, with no returns in the loan account, the bank in its internal audit found that Rs 1 crore was outstanding and inactive. The bank informed CBI anti-corruption unit. The agency found that the documents to obtain loan, including death certificate and legal heirship certificate for the property submitted as collateral, were forged and filed chargesheet against eight persons.

During trial, prosecution submitted that the death certificate was forged as one of them who was claimed to be deceased, was produced before court. Defence counsel denied all allegations. Anwar Sharif, Thirunavukarasu and Krishnan died during pendency of trial, prosection submitted. The court sentenced Noorjahan and Abdul Gafoor to seven years and the remaining three to four years RI.

