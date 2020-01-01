Home Cities Chennai

Rs 1 crore fraud: 5 including bank manager get jail term

In 2005, with no returns in the loan account, the bank in its internal audit found that `1 crore was outstanding and inactive.

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for CBI cases has sentenced two persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment and three others, including a former manager of Canara Bank, to four years imprisonment,  for defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 1 crore using forged documents. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 51.50 lakh.

According to MV Dinakar, special public prosecutor, prime accused KM Noorjahan, Abdul Gafoor, Anwar Sharif and Surendar Raju, who all claimed to be owning wholesale fruit vendor shops at Koyambedu, in 2003 colluded with G Chandrahasan, the former manager of Canara Bank, Nerkundram branch, and obtained a commercial loan of Rs 80 lakh for development of their business.

In 2005, with no returns in the loan account, the bank in its internal audit found that Rs 1 crore was outstanding and inactive. The bank informed CBI anti-corruption unit. The agency found that the documents to obtain loan, including death certificate and legal heirship certificate for the property submitted as collateral, were forged and filed chargesheet against eight persons.

During trial, prosecution submitted that the death certificate was forged as one of them who was claimed to be deceased, was produced before court. Defence counsel denied all allegations. Anwar Sharif, Thirunavukarasu and Krishnan died during pendency of trial, prosection submitted. The court sentenced Noorjahan and Abdul Gafoor to seven years and the remaining three to four years RI.

Auto driver arrested for bid to kidnap woman, culpable homicide
Chennai: Five days after an attempt to kidnap a woman from Tiruvallur district, a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver who allegedly attempted the kidnap and fatally knocked down a youth who tried to save her was arrested on Tuesday. Police said Kesavan was nabbed from a hideout at Surutapalli in Chittoor. Hunt is on for two others. Police said the woman had boarded the auto near Mappedu on December 26. The driver along with two others attempted to take her to another locality with the alleged intention of raping her. However, five persons heard her cries for help and chased the auto. In the meanwhile, the woman managed to jump out. Yagesh was mowed down by the auto when he tried to stop it.

Man knocked down by bus
Chennai: A 34-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a private bus in Chengalpattu district on Monday night. Jayaprakash, a private firm employee was knocked down on Monday night at around 10pm, when he was returning home on a motorbike at Sendivakkam near Melmaruvathur.

Ex-cop held for extortion bid
Chennai: A 52-year-old former constable was arrested on Monday night for threatening shopkeepers and trying to extort money at Kodungaiyur. The accused was identified as A Selvarajan (52) of Kodungaiyur. He suffered losses in his business and started extorting, say the police. His father was also a pollice officer. 

