2 electrocuted while repairing faulty lines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two wiremen of Tangedco died of electric shock while attempting to replace a connecting wire in a transformer at Sowcarpet on Wednesday. The deceased, Udhaya, 45, and Vincent, 40, climbed the transformer located at the junction on Audiappa Naicken Street and Govindappa Naicken Street around 11 am. They suffered an electric shock while working and one of them was thrown to the ground in the impact.

The other person’s body hung from the transformer, a police officer said. Onlookers immediately informed EB officials and fire services personnel. The bodies were sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for autopsy. The Kothawalchavadi police have registered a case. Tangedco officials claimed the two workers died because they did not take necessary precautionary measures.

“While rectifying intricate wires, workers usually do not wear gloves. If they had inserted an earth rod in the ground, this could have been avoided,” said a senior official. Tangedco officials said they have requested for CCTV footage from the police. But they suspect that workers got electrocuted while checking whether all power lines were switched off. In September, a field assistant from Tangedco died in a similar manner while tending to a repair at Mathur- MMDA area. Two more died in separate electrocution accidents.