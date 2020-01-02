Building blocks of life

CHENNAI: The creaking sound of a wooden staircase punctuated with the rhythmic tick-tock echoed as we made our way into a block printing unit set up on the first floor of an unassuming 100-yearold ancestral bungalow in Nungambakkam. Amid the lush green and serene premises, work goes on round-the-clock.

Textile tales

Seventy four-year-old Mohamed Yasin in his chequered dhoti paired with a white shirt meticulously places a block print design on a blue cotton sari spread across a long table. The air is filled with the fragrance of dyes and kerosene. The corners of the room are stacked with block prints and scraps of unused fabrics. “The idea is given by the designer and I choose the patterns accordingly. I’m the only artisan from my family. The art is mastered merely by observing seniors at work. The finished products depend on how carefully you’ve used the blocks. No design must overlap another and it takes hours to complete,” said Mohamed who has 50 years of experience in this art. He has worked previously in Sri Ramlok and Co in T Nagar and Kalakshetra. “Earlier, a sari would cost `10 but now it’s anywhere from `1,000. Designs have evolved and so have the colour combinations. On a positive note, more people are moving towards handloom and anything handmade. This job has taught me perfection and an eye for detailing. The charm of it never dies,” said Mohamed who gets busy during festival seasons. Like Mohamed, three female artisans — A Paneer Selvi, C Chandra and P Indira — take care of wax printing, batik, embroidery, ironing and stitching at the unit. T h e y ’ ve b e e n trained by Usha Balakrishnan and employed under her label Surya Fashions for the past 25 years.

The power of art

Usha comes from a family of art lovers. A graduate in Economics from SIET College, she went on to pursue hand printing techniques from Weavers Service Centre. “I enjoyed all forms of art. The people I’ve employed are also those who work in our house. They belong to underprivileged background, are uneducated and the breadwinners of their families. These women have seen worse things in life. Through art, they are not only able to earn more but also develop an interest for a lifetime. I started with five saris and now I’m in the 25th year of business. This brand is sustaining only for these people who are loyal and artistic,” said Usha who has held exhibitions across the city. The print blocks are sourced from Peda n a , A n d h r a Pradesh. They are said to last for more than a decade. “We give bulk orders for blocks depending on the trending patterns and they deliver it to us in a week. Wax printing is trickier. As the wax melts, we need to immerse the block in it and carefully place it on the cloth so that it does leave behind a trail of drops. These ladies are experts and equipped at everything they do,” she said.

Conducive workspace

Paneer Selvi who has been working there for the longest now earns enough to support her family and children. “Seldom do we get a peaceful workspace and an understanding owner. I’m blessed in both ways. The transformation in my personality is tremendous that people in my area find me to be inspiring. I’ve become more creative, confident, and independent. That’s the thing about art, it shapes up your skills in a way nothing else can,” said Selvi, draped in a sari she’d designed at work. The entire team strives to keep the art alive with the test of time. Recently, they started making hand-painted saris, stoles and kurtas to keep up with the competitive market. The garments are sold at their workspace. They hold exhibitions and fashion shows once in a while. The sole purpose is to support handicrafts and artisans.