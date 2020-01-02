Clean mind for a clean Earth

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Today, globally every country is facing consequence of pollution, contamination or abuse of air, water, food and even space on a very large scale. But they are not able to find a foolproof solution to this dangerous threat for humanity. Environmental pollution, has been the focus of public attention during the last couple of year. It is now being increasingly realised that man has wantonly and cruelly been treating the planet, ravaging and ruining the atmosphere. The denudation of forests, poisoning of waterbodies with pesticides and industrial wastes, polluting of atmosphere with smoke from automobiles and factory chimneys, and the overuse of chloro-fluorocarbons, resulting in the depletion of ozone, have brought the world to the brink of a disaster. Environmental scientists now warn that the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere would not only result in the greenhouse effect but also in an increase in the planet’s average temperature from 3°F to 9°F.

This would cause the oceans to rise by several feet, flooding coastal areas and ruining huge areas of farmlands and triggering other calamities. It is, therefore, being suggested now that industries must re-examine their production processes so that industrial wastes and smoke from chimneys can be reduced, that waste products be recycled and that means of mass transport be encouraged in place of automobiles for individuals or families. If we look up the dictionary for meaning of pollution, we may find something like ‘to destroy purity of; to contaminate’. However, we humans are only aware of the material pollution in the branches of the polluted tree and we have totally disregarded the seed or root of thought pollution which gave growth to that tree. So without destroying the root of pollution, the source can never be purified. In fact, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the problem of environmental pollution is actually due to pollution of man’s mind which is full of selfishness, jealousy, greed and anger.

The problem of ecological imbalance is due to our imbalances, and the disequilibrium in nature is due to disequilibrium in man’s mind. Secondly, we must understand that pollution is linked with the problem of enormous and rapid population increase. Hence, to meet the demands of growing population, more and more electricity, fuel, energy, automobiles, wood, water, paper and industries are needed and all these act affect environment. Also, man’s lifestyle has become such that there is a great demand for energy and consumer goods. So, more and more trees are cut and forests and farmlands vanish to give way to expanding cities. There is more industrial waste and emission of poisonous gases. So, without reducing population and changing lifestyle and attitudes, environmental pollution cannot be solved and it is in this respect that the help of spiritualists is called for as the ultimate solution to this problem lies in realising the self and also our relationship with other human beings.

Remember, great men are those who see that the spiritual force is much stronger than the material force. Hence, without a spiritual orientation of the relationship between man and man, moral and spiritual values cannot be brought into play or be sustained, and in the absence of these core values, no problem can really be solved for considerable length of time. It is, therefore essential for all of us to understand our real and intrinsic nature behind the mask or the garment of the body to set the direction right. If this is not done, then possibly science without spirituality may dangerously lead mankind to a nuclear catastrophe or population explosion or environmental upheaval. So, let us use the powerful weapon of spiritual wisdom to cleanse our soul from thought pollution and survive in harmony with nature and its elements without any k nd of disturbance whatsoever.