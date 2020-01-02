Dark dangerous

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As one gets out of the Chennai airport and turns towards Pallavaram, all one can see are high-beam headlights from vehicles and a few lights from defence properties. It is hard for motorists and drivers to switch lanes or even look out for pedestrians and traffic police personnel due to lack of functional street lights. This has been the plight on the GST Road stretch from Chennai airport towards Pallavaram for almost four years. But this problem isn’t limited to this stretch alone. Many main roads coming under the purview of national highways in the suburbs have none or very few street lights in working condition. In the above mentioned GST Road stretch, stray cattle crossing the road is a common occurrence. Motorists said that this combined with no street light, has made this stretch accident prone. “Recently, I was heading back home at around 10.30 pm and one of the signals near airport was not working. There were no streetlights as well. I narrowly missed a barricade which was kept on the road. I couldn’t see anything,” rued Ravishankar, a resident of Nemilichery, recalling the incident. Especially after recent rains, many bulbs in streetlights have stopped working in areas like Chromepet, Nemilichery and Tambaram, said residents. This in turn has caused many minor accidents.

Safety at stake

Other than this, safety of women is another cause for concern due to insufficient streetlights in many areas. The 200 Ft Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road is one such example. “The entire stretch from Keelkattalai towards Kamakshi Hospital has no median streetlights. The only source of light is from tube lights in nearby shops. This stretch is very lonely as well. Incidents of cellphone snatching are on the rise here,” said Veena Krishnan, a resident of Velachery. Velachery-Tambaram Road, Mudichur Road, GST Road from Chromepet till MEPZ, Dargah Main Road in Pallavaram till Keelkattalai are other such examples of highway roads that are perpetually in darkness. “We residents are tried of raising constant complaints to NHAI about this issue. Pallavaram- Airport stretch is particularly dangerous without lights. But in contrast, many inner roads do not have this problem. The municipality concerned quickly rectifies this problem,” said David Manohar, a civic activist from Arappor Iyakkam.

Blame game

Arterial roads in Chromepet like Radha Nagar Main Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, CLC Works Road and Old Hastinapuram Main Road are badly affected said Santhanam V, a social activist and resident of Chromepet. “The inner side of the light domes aren’t cleaned. Many bulbs in high mast lights do not work. Moreover, roads are in a terrible shape too. This combined with no lights makes driving an impossible task,” he said. On the other hand, authorities from different departments blamed one another and said its the other one’s responsibility to maintain street lights. A Pallavaram municipality official said even streetlight on arterial roads should be taken care by NHAI. When contacted, a senior NHAI official said that irrespective of national, state highway, bus route roads, corporation roads, maintenance of street lights is the responsibility of the local body. “Even though GST road is built by NHAI, its maintenance is taken care by the local municipality. It is their responsibility to ensure that street lights are working properly,” added the official.