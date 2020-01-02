Eat, experiment and explore

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From fusion cuisine, mushrooming resto-bars,delivery platforms to the rise of Instagram food pages — six seasoned gastronomes talk to Vaishali Vijaykumar about what’s cooking in the food industry

Ajit Induchudan

Ten years back, there were only a handful of biryani joints but now there’s one in every street. But irrespective of new innovations and cuisines, biryani continues to be our favourite. It’s filling and pocket-friendly and restauranteurs have tapped this market to the fullest. Secondly, dessert options have evolved with varieties such as monster shakes and chimney cakes. Earlier it was word-of-mouth recommendations for people to dine in at a certain place. That has shifted to Instagram food pages fuelled by aesthetically pleasing pictures. South Indian cuisine will continue to dominate. For details, Instagram page: Ajit. induchudan

Syed Abdul Ikraam

The last decade has been pathbreaking for the food industry. Aggregators like Zomato have helped consumers. This has also given the restaurant owners the strength to experiment with cuisines. Though a fairly old concept, the buffet option was preferred by middle-class consumers. In the last two years, global cuisines have taken over and influenced our consumption styles so much so that we have forgotten the diverse options that we already have in our country. Now many restaurants are including specialities from the North, East and West of India as well. Owners and chefs of restaurants have become more interactive with customers and this is a big step. Social media has made a huge impact on our palette and patterns. I want a transparent and open kitchen in 2020. For details, Instagram page: Foodieonloose

Vidhya Chandrasekaran

Many international chains made their debut in the city. However, many such as Nandos and Hard Rock Cafe did not sustain. Restaurants have started celebrating seasonal festivals like New Year and Christmas with a curated menu. They also brought in chefs from other countries. The first few months of 2020 is going to be hard for restaurants to thrive in the industry. People are opting for small-scale places and pushcarts serving delicious local cuisine at affordable prices. One major change is entrepreneurs taking to Instagram for promoting homebaked goodies. This has given rise to many media influencers. It’s both a boon and bane for people who merely go by the views. When a new concept comes to Chennai, we immediately find it getting replicated by different restaurants. Since there’s no originality, the craze for any new trend fades soon. For details, Instagram page: Vidhya Chandrasekaran

Shabnam Kamil

The entry of foreign brands into the market has led to the expansion of the city’s food industry. With more people travelling abroad, it has also increased their awareness of global cuisines. The beginning of 2019 saw some major players from deep south brands — Amsavalli from Madurai, Kamatchi from Puducherry, Moorthy Cafe from Chidambaram stepping inside the Chennai market. I expect the industry to become more creative with what they present on a plate and also to bring in more new internationally acclaimed food trends and techniques such as molecular gastronomy. Goth was trending for a while with items such as black waffle and black burger. While people are going back to the roots and reviving heirloom recipes and cooking techniques, chefs are going the extra mile to include lesser-known cuisines and dishes to their menu. This year, the industry will be more a chef-controlled market than an investor controlled market. Curbing food wastage will be the ultimate goal this year. For details, Instagram page: Mytrystwithfood

Ritesh Parakh

The menu in any restaurant tends to become repetitive. It doesn’t make you go back again to a restaurant. Focus has shifted from the taste to the experience. We still have a handful of great places that have evolved with time, taken feedback seriously, and made us want to go back for the food. Last year, people’s awareness about healthy diets saw a rise, leading to restaurants dedicating a portion of their menu to the healthy eaters. This year, restaurants need to be more honest about the food they serve. The authenticity in taste should not get lost in the elaborate menu. The city has reached its saturation when it comes to run-ofthe- mill dessert parlours. A scoop of ice cream or a plate of warm waffles can’t satiate our cravings anymore. We need more unique and authentic desert places. For details, Instagram page: The V Panda

Rajiv SK

The choices of cuisines and eateries serving them have increased drastically. People like innovations. Take pizzas for instance. Earlier we opted for franchises like Dominos and Pizza Hut. Now standalone places like Toscano, Nolita, and Fat Boy have found a strong foot-hold. Being a vegetarian, it’s hard to find authentic north Indian cuisines. In the process of making it fusion, restaurants are losing out on the flavours.

For orthodox vegetarians there are a few reliable and genuine places that serve only veg. Moreover, vegetarian restaurants are launched more in certain pockets like Kilpauk, Sowcarpet and Mylapore.

In the past decade, only Cream Centre has sustained in the competition and retained its consistency. Places like Woodlands stood the test of time because of its sincerity in maintaining consistency, taking feedbacks seriously and garnering patrons for over a period of two decades. The rest of them have lost their charm during the process. For details, Instagram page: Rajiv_revels