Eight die in road mishaps in Chennai on New Year midnight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On New Year’s Eve, from 10 pm on Tuesday to 3 am on Wednesday, eight people lost their lives to road accidents in Kancheepuram and suburban Chennai.

Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan said that none of the accidents was related to New Year revelry. A 19-year-old college student was killed and his two friends injured after they ran their bike into a stationary bus in Tambaram in the early hours of Wednesday.

In Madhavaram, Ramalingam (40) -- a lawyer from Pulianthope -- was returning home on his two-wheeler when a truck ran over him near the Central Prison in Puzhal on Tuesday night. Similarly, Krishnakumar (31), a water supplier from Redhills, was fatally knocked down by an unidentified vehicle near Kathirvedu traffic signal around 2 am on Wednesday.

One Sundar (48) from Ennore died after his two-wheeler collided with another around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Mohammed Modhin, a 45-year-old factory employee and a native of Odisha, was knocked down by a speeding auto-rickshaw in Poonamalle on Tuesday night. He died at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital a few hours later. In Avadi, Pugazhenthi (45), a native of Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, died after colliding with a stationary auto rickshaw.

Pugazhenthi had been an engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Thiruvananthapuram office. He used to visit companies in Ambattur where goods for ISRO were being made, the police said. Brothers Vignesh Shah (24) and Shanker Shah (26) of Sheikpet Nadu Street at Ennaikaran in Kancheepuram died after their car rammed into a stationary lorry near Irungattukottai village.

New Year revellers keep ‘108’ ringing

Chennai: ‘108’ emergency service received 490 calls related to road accidents during New Year celebrations in the State. Among them, 65 were reported in the city, according to data from EVKEMRI that operates the service for Health Department. From midnight to 11 am on January ‘108’ call centre received 1,446 calls. In Chennai, 65 road accident cases were reported when compared to 83 in 2019.

Meanwhile, government hospitals in Chennai also saw a significant number of road accident cases. “On the day, the hospital treated 26 accident cases as out-patients and also 22 persons with minor injuries were admitted to hospital and undergoing treatment,” said R Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.