Legal sanctity to Development Right Cert notified

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After amending Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, the State has given legal sanctity to Development Right Certificate (DRC) and acquisition of land for public purposes under the law. Official sources said Housing secretary issued the notification that Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Second Amendment Act 2018 will come into force on December 24, 2019.

The change has been introduced to strengthen statutory provision for acquiring the land through transferable development rights (TDRs) and also to obtain the land specified for public purposes in plans without waiting for developments to come up at the sites from which the land has to be obtained. TDR is compensation in the form of Floor Space Index (FSI) or Development Rights which will entitle the owner for construction of built-up-area. This FSI credit will be issued in the form of DRC.

The certificate will be issued by Member- Secretary of the planning authorities, under his signature and endorsed thereon in writing in figures and in words, FSI credit in square metres of the builtup area to which the owner or lessee is entitled, the place from where it is generated and the rate of that plot as prescribed in the guideline value issued by registration department for the year concerned. Initially, the State government amended Section 35 of the Act wherein the clause pertaining to TDRs was included. Initially, the government had framed rules for implementing TDR, but it did not have the statutory backing. The amendment has resulted in entire planning process undergoing change.

Under, the existing Act, Development Plan includes Regional Plan, Master Plan, New Town Development Plan or Detailed Development Plan. Now, there will be a new addition called Area Development Plan under which the planning approach will undergo a change that includes preparation of land use plan along with reservation for planning permission and road circulations.

Without legal backing and infrastructure and a common platform to trade TDRs, they had few takers forcing government to rethink on feasibility of having a separate TDR department in CMDA. This also comes as DRC, an incentives in terms of FSI, is likely to be converted into dematerialisation form to make it secure and enable them to trade in the exchange. As per information last available, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Service Limited was to appoint a consultant to prepare a DPR to convert TDR into Demat format.

To strengthen provision for acquisition through TDRs

The change has been introduced to strengthen statutory provision for acquiring the land through transferable development rights (TDRs) and also to obtain the land specified for public purposes in plans