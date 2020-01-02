Maintenance works at Nemmeli desal plant on Friday, Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CMWSSB has asked South Chennai residents to store sufficient water as urgent maintenance works are to be done at the desalination plant at Nemmeli on January 3 and 4. Activities at the 100 MLD plant will be stopped from 3 pm on January 3 to 3 pm on January 4. Hence, water supply to areas, including Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Tiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore will be affected. Area engineers can be contacted for supply of water through tankers on: Area IX - 8144930909 (Mandaveli and Mylapore) Area XIII -8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, and Tiruvanmiyur) Area XIV - 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, and Perungudi) Area XV - 8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, and Sholinganallur)