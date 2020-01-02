Home Cities Chennai

Mosquito breeding ground in Tondiarpet

They were shifted out of the area in 2005. Since then, the corporation has neglected the place.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of tondiarpet are affected by mosquito related issues due to the sewage swamp left unattended in Ennore High Road for months | R SATISH BABU

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Driving down the Ennore High Road near Tondiarpet, one would be hard put to miss the sewage swamps flanking it on one side for about 500 metres. While the distinct stench is a dead giveaway, the swarm of mosquitoes that the dark patches continue to produce makes themselves very present. Life for people on its shores is punctuated by bites, discomfort, and disease. Closing the windows or applying ointments does not work, says G Govindarajan (39), whose house is located adjacent to the swamp. His ten-year-old daughter’s body is constantly red with mosquito-bite marks; she cannot help but scratch them. But it does not stop at that. His son was recently treated for dengue.

There are more such stories among the residents. Many children, in particular, have fallen sick. Some simply because of the constant, unbearable stench from the swamp, he adds. More than a thousand houses are located alongside the swamp and all the residents are vulnerable to the diseases that come with this arthropod. Turns out, there was not always a swamp in the area. K Shanmugam, a contract worker with a top petroleum company in Tondiarpet, says that there were pipes carrying oil in the place where the swamp is now. They were shifted out of the area in 2005. Since then, the corporation has neglected the place.

Over the years, it has accumulated sewage, he narrates. Far from being a threat to just its immediate neighbours, the swamp has the potential to affect the hundreds of people who use the IOC bus terminus (located very close by) every day. When Express brought this to the attention of corporation officials, they assured to inspect the place and take action.

