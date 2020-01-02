NDRF & IITDM sign MoU to innovate solutions

CHENNAI: Mylswamy Annadurai chairman, National Design and Research Forum and former ISRO scientist signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manuf a c t u r i n g ( I I I T D M ) , Kancheepuram on Wednesday. He is also the vice-president of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST). Director of IIITDM professor Banshidhar Majhi, signed the MoU that concerns the development of collaborative research in design and manufacturing, to support market industrial needs.

“The two institutions will identify mutual interests and work together to innovate solutions and even applying for grants for research in design and manufacturing,” said M Raguraman, professor, Mechanical Engineering department. “This MoU will set ahead a way for collaborative works between the institute and NDRF, in academia as well as industrial development,” said Mylswamy. He added that, similar to ISRO, the two institutions should work with ‘mission mode’ and ‘project mode’ to collaborate and competitively bridge the gap between industry and academia. The MoU will enable the institute to become a centre of excellence in design and manufacturing technologies, thereby contributing to national development.

Collaborative research

