Road rash; over 700 booked in Chennai

On Sardar Patel road, the traffic came to a standstill from 10 pm to 1 am, with thousands of vehicles plying towards beaches and East Coast Road.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Throwing caution to the wind, speed junkies set the city roads on fire this new year night too. Many tampered with their two-wheeler silencers and made a rumpus while racing at several places. City Traffic police registered over 700 cases for road rule violations on Tuesday.

On Sardar Patel road, the traffic came to a standstill from 10 pm to 1 am, with thousands of vehicles plying towards beaches and East Coast Road. The youth accelerated their bikes after tampering with silencers and created a rumpus on road. Many elders and women requested the youth to reduce the noise, to which many responded by making more noise. R Swathy of Madipakkam, who was travelling with her family, said, “We were caught up at Velachery Main road.

A car stopped right in front of us and many youth came out of it. They began to play loud music with woofers and began to cut a cake on the road. The traffic police did nothing to stop them.” At Madhya Kailash junction, hundreds of Armed Reserve personnel had to chase those riding triples and without helmets.

“Even some autorickshaws were taken out for racing in interior streets,” said a police officer. A senior police officer, said, “The city police took all measures to curb incidents of racing. We also booked mechanics who remodelled vehicle parts. Compared to the previous years, the menace has reduced drastically.” In total 704 cases, including 42 drunken driving cases, 63 rash driving cases, 159 triple riding cases, 330 over-speeding cases and 110 miscellaneous cases, were registered prior to 11 pm on Tuesday.

