1,700 PE teacher posts vacant in govt schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State government mandating physical activity for students before and after school hours has come as a blow to the already over-burdened physical education (PE) teachers. There are 1,700 PE teacher vacancies in the higher and higher secondary schools alone, said Sankara Perumal, a leader of Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers Association.

Urging the government to urgently fill up the posts, Perumal added, “The teachers are already forced to work additional hours to conduct regular classes. There are about 9,500 sanctioned PE teacher posts in the State of which about 6,500 are filled. Though temporary teachers also serve in many schools, 1,700 vacancies still exist.”

A PE teacher from a government school at KK Nagar wondered, “When we do not have enough teachers to monitor students during regular classes, how will we find time to conduct extra physical training for the entire school daily?” The Teachers Recruitment Board in 2017 conducted an entrance test for filling up PE teacher vacancies. However, even after two years, the posts continue to remain vacant; in fact some have remained vacant for over a decade.

The 2017 exam was held for arts, physical education, music and tailoring teacher appointments at government schools. Though the final list was released a year ago, candidates who were left out alleged foul play in the selection process and the whole process got stalled. Many teachers, who had quit their jobs at private schools following the merit list release, lost their jobs in the process.

“After I got selected through the test, I informed my school and served a two-month notice period. I expected to get a posting in a government school the following academic year. However that did not happen and my former school found a replacement for me. Now I am left with no job,” one of the selected candidates from Virudhunagar district said.

A senior official from the School Education Department told Express that the postings were delayed because of a pending petition in the Madras High Court against the final merit list. “We intend to republish a fresh list by January end and recruit them as soon as possible,” the official said. Responding to the repeated requests of PE teachers to create more posts for the middle school level, the official said that no discussion on the demand was held as yet.