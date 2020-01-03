Home Cities Chennai

CISF personnel drowns in culvert

A 53-year-old CISF Assistant Commandant who was riding a two-wheeler reportedly fell into a culvert near the Surapet Tollgate Service Road at Puzhal and drowned on Thursday morning.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old CISF Assistant Commandant who was riding a two-wheeler reportedly fell into a culvert near the Surapet Tollgate Service Road at Puzhal and drowned on Thursday morning. According to police, R Saravanaraj was posted as Assistant Commandant at Raj Bhavan in Guindy. “On Thursday morning, he completed his duty at 2 am and was riding back home. Around 8 am, passers-by noticed his body and the two-wheeler floating in the culvert,” said an investigation officer.

The Madhavaram Traffic investigation police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital. They suspect he might have lost control of his bike owing to fog or slippery road and fallen into the culvert. “The six-foot deep culvert does not have protective wall. Since it had rained recently, water had filled up to the height of three feet.

Post-mortem report said Saravanaraj died due to drowning. Though water level was not deep, we suspect he might have sustained injuries while falling and it might have made it difficult for him to climb out,” the officer said.  “Since there is no CCTV camera at the spot, we do not know how he fell into the culvert. We have taken footage from the tollgate and surrounding areas to see if he was knocked down by any speeding vehicle.” 

In service for three decades
The Madhavaram Traffic investigation police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital. Saravanaraj joined service in 1987 and was posted at the Raj Bhavan in 2017. A native of Chengalpattu district, he is survived by his wife and children.  He was a resident of Surapet,

