CMDA yet to act against officials facing corruption charges 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is yet to act against a senior planner after the Directorate of Vigilance and Corruption (DVAC) put him under the scanner for alleged irregularities pertaining to local bodies. The DVAC sought permission from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department to conduct preliminary enquiry against the planner on February 18, 2019, and MAWS accorded permission for it on July 10 by issuing a Government Order (GO), which was forwarded to CMDA member secretary on September 10 for necessary action. However, till now no action has been initiated.

Sources in the MAWS department said that the DVAC had launched preliminary enquiry against the officer under Section 17 (a) (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The order to prosecute tainted officials under this section should be given within three months as per the strictures laid by the Supreme Court, official sources said.

Sources say that several State departments delay enquiries initiated by DVAC against officials by keeping the cases in abeyance and saying that the cases are ‘under consideration of the department’.

Though nearly six months have passed after the GO was issued, the senior planner is dealing with many files pertaining to local bodies despite a senior government official assuring that action would be taken against him and he may be transferred from the post.

In another development, a planner who was suspended on charges of irregularities has now been promoted as a senior planner, that too, after new allegations cropped up against him and a petition was sent to top officials. Sources told Express that the planner was receiving a senior planner’s salary but performing duties of a deputy planner.

When contacted, top officials of the CMDA and the Housing Department refused to comment on the issue. According to information available with Express, 11 CMDA officials, including two deputy planners, were under the DVAC scanner for cases pertaining to irregularities, including regularising illegal buildings and disproportionate accumulation of assets. However, the charges have now been dropped.

It is learnt that State departments, while passing final orders, rarely update the DVAC. Some months ago, the Vigilance Commissioner had to pass an order making it mandatory for State departments to send final orders on vigilance cases to the DVAC and Vigilance Commission.Official sources said the government has been actively pursuing the cases that have been pending for years.