High demand for metro cabs; passengers to airport left in a lurch

CHENNAI: Passengers using metro rail feeder cab services from airport station to reach MEPZ in Pallavaram have been demanding more cabs in this route during peak hours. Many regular commuters said because of insufficient cabs waiting time has gone up. Currently, as many as four cabs are being operated by metro rail along this route, out of a total of eight plying from airport metro station.

During peak hours in the evening, passengers have a tough time travelling in these cabs due to lack of space. “The cab is much smaller than a tempo traveller and can accommodate only around six to seven people. Senior citizens and women find it difficult to sit in this small space,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a commuter.

Passengers said they want the frequency of cabs to be increased or want tempo traveller services to be started along this route.Moreover, sometimes when the driver doesn’t respond, services are entirely hit. “No alternate drivers are provided at such times. Commuters are put in hardship in this situation,” said P Viswanathan from Chitlapakkam, a commuter.

A metro rail official said that the number of cabs will be soon increased along the route. “We have 236 cabs in total. At Washermanpet, Thirumangalam and Koyambedu stations, we have increased cab frequency. We will be increasing here also as per demand,” the official added.

Two-tier bike parking at Meenambakkam metro station

With patronage steadily picking up, Chennai Metro Rail has decided to give its existing infrastructure a lift. A two-tier parking facility for two-wheelers was inaugurated at Meenambakkam metro rail station on Thursday.

In this facility, five two-wheelers can be parked at the ground level and five more can be parked at an elevation of nine feet.”The parked vehicles are lifted to the top through hydraulic power and brought down by gravitational force. A similar facility is planned to be introduced in other metro stations also,” said a CMRL release. The parking facility was inaugurated by director of systems and operations, managing director of Swift Power Products Engineering Pvt Ltd, S Prabhu and other metro rail officials.