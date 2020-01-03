Home Cities Chennai

If I’m hurt, it’s on the police commissioner: Anti-CAA activist Gayatri Khandhadai

Talking to Express, lawyer Gayatri Khandhadhai says her work on Pakistan focuses on the rights of Hindu minorities

Gayatri Khandhadai

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After lawyer Gayatri Khandhadai’s participation in the anti-CAA protests and ‘kolam’ demonstrations, Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan told reporters on Wednesday that she was associated with a Pakistan-based organisation. He made the comments based on select information displayed in the Facebook account of the lawyer. Despite there being enough information on her research work about the oppression of religious minorities in several countries, including Pakistan, Viswanathan said that the police will “investigate her links with Pakistan.” This soon led to the trolling of Khandhadai in social media and character assassination. 

Speaking to Express, she says that the police officer did not even read her research report, which is in fact about the plight of minorities, like Hindus, in Pakistan. With the uninformed rallying against her, Khandhadai says that her blood will be on the Police Commissioner’s hands, if she is ever harmed. 
The commissioner said that Khandhadai has come under the scanner of the police after her social media profile shed light on her role as a researcher with “Bytes for All”, a Pakistan-based association for citizen journalists and researchers.

He added that none was arrested or detained for drawing ‘kolams’ and maintained that police personnel had to intervene when an elderly resident there objected to protesters drawing words opposing CAA (alongside a kolam already drawn up by his family members) in front of his house.

Here are excerpts from an interview with Khandhadai on the allegations levelled against her:

Could you elaborate on your connection with Bytes for All and the work that you did there?
I am a researcher and lawyer. I carry out multiple research studies. This particular one is called 'Desecrating expression: An account of freedom of expression and religion in Asia'. It’s on how majoritarian religions are used to suppress minorities across Asia. I reflect sensibly about what happens in Pakistan and Bangladesh, including about what happens to Hindus, Ahmedis, atheists and LGBT persons.

Could you discuss more extensively about the content of your research and how it connects to CAA and NRC?
In fact, this research can give what BJP cannot produce, which is a recent report on the plight of minorities in these nations. They should be calling me and congratulating me for producing a legitimate report that they can actually cite in the parliament. While the BJP plans to give privilege to the plight of only certain minorities, while I hold that all minorities should be provided a safe haven.

What impact will the “Pakistan connection” have on you?
The commissioner conveniently picked out just one organisation that has been mentioned on my profile; absolutely omitting the other two organisations, one of which I’m currently working for and am liaising with. The entire design is to put me in harm’s way. What the commissioner has done is absolutely unacceptable. He is so concerned about the safety of the complainant (referring to when he refused to reveal details of the complainant to protect their identity), but why hasn’t he extended that courtesy to me? 

So I think Commissioner Viswanathan is personally now responsible for my safety and security. Now let him speak out on how he is going to keep me safe in this environment. Because I’m not going to stop protesting and if I’m hurt or hounded, it’s on him. My blood will be on his hands and his conscience.

What do you have to say about the other allegation that you drew anti-CAA slogans over previously drawn kolams?
That claim is absolute nonsense as the police were already there even before we arrived. The media was there through the whole process watching us from all angles. We did not draw atop anyone else’s kolam.

Commissioner Responds
Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, said that he did not make any adverse remark about Khandhadai without evidence or verification. “Even when the reporter questioned about her link to Pakistan, I explained that she is a researcher and we are verifying if there is any link.” Adding to his claims, a senior police officer said, “During the press meet on Wednesday, the police commissioner only responded to a question raised by the reporter. Since the media played up the issue, saying that there is a link between Gayathri and Pakistan, it doesn’t mean we were involved in character assassination.”

