Man’s attempt to avoid puddle turns fatal

So, Thursday morning should have been just another day for Senthil Kumar, who was making his way through the Velachery Main Road.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : If you’ve spent 25 years in a city like Chennai, you are bound to pick up a few survival skills — like effortlessly holding your breath while walking past overflowing mounds of garbage, crossing a road where there is no signal and the motorists are relentless, navigating a pothole-ridden road. 

So, Thursday morning should have been just another day for Senthil Kumar, who was making his way through the Velachery Main Road. Only, the neighbourhood electric pole turned a death staff. A few metres from the Selaiyur police station, Senthil was trying to jump over a puddle of stagnant water. It was when he reached out to an electric pole nearby for support that he was electrocuted.

An electrician bore witness to the event. Though he rushed to the aid of the resident of the Tambaram Railway Quarters, it was of little help.However, TANGEDCO workers said that there was no leak. Senthil’s body was sent to the government Chromepet hospital for the postmortem exam. The Selaiyur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.

