No more queuing-up at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers will no more have to queue up at the international departure terminal in Chennai Airport to register their baggage before dropping them at check-in counters as an in-line baggage screening system with CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners was made operational on Thursday. The new facility is expected to enhance aviation safety and security infrastructure at the terminal, a release said.

At a cost of Rs 58 crore, eight state-of-the-art CTX scanners -- four each at international and domestic terminals -- have been put to use. The in-line scanning at the domestic terminal is currently under trial and will be commissioned shortly. The CTX 9800 DSi Scanner is capable of handling up to 1,800 bags per hour. On a weekly basis, the system will process more than 75,000 bags at each terminal.