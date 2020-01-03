Home Cities Chennai

No more queuing-up at Chennai airport

At a cost of Rs 58 crore, eight state-of-the-art CTX scanners -- four each at international and domestic terminals -- have been put to use.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers will no more have to queue up at the international departure terminal in Chennai Airport to register their baggage before dropping them at check-in counters as an in-line baggage screening system with CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners was made operational on Thursday. The new facility is expected to enhance aviation safety and security infrastructure at the terminal, a release said.  

At a cost of Rs 58 crore, eight state-of-the-art CTX scanners -- four each at international and domestic terminals -- have been put to use. The in-line scanning at the domestic terminal is currently under trial and will be commissioned shortly. The CTX 9800 DSi Scanner is capable of handling up to 1,800 bags per hour. On a weekly basis, the system will process more than 75,000 bags at each terminal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp