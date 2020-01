By IANS

CHENNAI: A potato 'bajji' on Thursday late evening choked a 45-year old woman to death here, said city police.

A piece of potato 'bajji' got stuck in the windpipe of the deceased identified as Padmavathy, while she was eating them with her mother Saguna, and choked her to death.

The doctors declared her brought dead after she was rushed to a nearby government hospital. She is survived by her husband and mother.