Woman, granddaughter drown as car falls into canal

A 65-year-old woman and her 17-year-old granddaughter drowned after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Krishna canal in Tiruvallur district during the early hours of Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman and her 17-year-old granddaughter drowned after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Krishna canal in Tiruvallur district during the early hours of Thursday.
According to the police, Murugesa Pandian (42), his wife Bhagyalakshmi (40), daughter Vaishnavi (17), son Monishwaran (15), mother Deivanai (65) and Srinivasan (48), a relative of Tiruvallur Salai in Uthukottai had gone to visit relatives in Washermenpet on Wednesday. 

They began the return journey at around 1 am. Murugesa Pandian was driving and Srinivasan was seated next to him, said a police officer.While they were crossing Ambedkar Nagar, just three km from their house, Murugesa lost control and the car plunged into the canal. Murugesa Pandian, Bhagyalakshmi, Monishwaran and Srinivasan managed to come out of the vehicle and raised an alarm. Since it was dark, their cries went unheard, said the police official.

Some time later, a few motorists heard their cries and rescued them. Deivanai and Vaishnavi were found floating. The fire and rescue team reached the spot and retrieved their bodies. The car was pulled out of the canal. The Uthukottai police registered a case and further investigations are on. The bodies were sent to the Thiruvallur GH for post-mortemAccording to the police, since there was no street light, Murugesa Pandian, did notice the curve on the road and by the time he did, it was too late, an investigating officer said.

