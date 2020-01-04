Are you ready to ThinkEdu again?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s biggest and most cerebral education and thought conclave — The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave — is back with its eighth edition. Every year, since 2013, The New Indian Express has been bringing some of the finest minds and changemakers in the country on one platform to discuss the state of education in the country. This year’s edition, which begins on January 8 and runs through January 9, carries that legacy forward by truly expounding thoughts and ideas around the theme — India At 75: Vision 2022.

Like last year, this edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave will be inaugurated by the Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit at the ITC Grand Chola on January 8 where he will be sharing his vision about educating tomorrow’s India.

The conclave will provide a podium for discussion between political stalwarts like Subramanian Swamy, Shashi Tharoor, K Pandiarajan, Bhupesh Baghel as well as India’s most-tweeted, bestselling authors Anuja Chandramouli, Nikhil Chandwani, Anand Neelakantan and the likes. We also have some of India’s youngest leaders including Sachin Pilot, the deputy CM of Rajasthan and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who will engage in conversations about how the political scenario is changing in India and if that has an integral role to play in how we pick our leaders. The conclave promises to have some memorable crossing of swords. And words.

This year’s conclave will not just be about the bureaucrats, politicians and educationists. Celebrated actor Kangana Ranaut, politician and actor Sarath Kumar and Grammy Award-winning musician Rickey Kej will also speak about their respective fields and what India should be doing to move forward faster. Eight-year-old climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam will discuss one of the most pressing issues in today’s world — the climate crisis and how she is fighting to save the world.

The conclave will also be packed with panel discussions and opportunities to interact with the movers and shakers in the corporate and edu-tech spheres and get a close look at how India’s education scenario looks today. Economist Bibek Debroy, Rohan Murty, a scholar from the Harvard Society of Fellows, academic and researcher Madhu Kishwar, and writer and activist Kancha Illaiah will ensure the event promises to be an intellectual feast for educationists, thought leaders and educators alike.

Sessions to look out for on January 8

Dr K Kasturirangan, the National Education Policy Drafting Committee Chairperson will speak about what went on behind the drafting of the NEP at 10.30 am on January 8. The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan will discuss whether there is a sense of inclusivity in education in our country. CSIR Director General, Shekar C Mande will discuss whether India’s history has a place in tomorrow’s science with economist and author Bibek Debroy, Arnab Bhattacharya, Scientist, TIFR and Gitanjali JB, CEO, HIAL.

At 3.15 pm, K Pandiarajan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology will put forward his thoughts on ‘Why young India needs to study history and culture’. The first day of the conclave will conclude with two mega sessions — education reformist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk will speak on ‘Alternative Learning in India: Big Ideas in Small Places’ at 6 pm, followed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who will speak on ‘Why dissent matters: Silent is not an option’.