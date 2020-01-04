Home Cities Chennai

Brace up for a bad air month, monsoon to bid farewell soon

Air quality may drop post Jan 8; authorities plan pre-emptive measures

Published: 04th January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Chennai city in the wee hours of Friday | Ashwin prasath

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s air quality remains on the edge round the year. However, it’s during winter months, especially during Deepavali in November and Bhogi festivities in January, that the air quality deteriorates and smog engulfs the city. This year too, Meteorological Centre officials indicated that smog may resurface after January 8 due to ‘unfavourable’ weather conditions.

On Friday morning, a thick blanket of fog covered the city, reducing visibility levels to under 50 metres, but conditions improved by 9 am under sunny and windy conditions although pollution levels in parts of the city was high. This may not be the case after a week with north-east monsoon expected to withdraw completely by January 8 and with it, the easterly winds would cease significantly.

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre, clarified what was witnessed on Friday morning was fog and not smog. “Smog would form during still weather conditions and would continue during day time, deteriorating the air quality.”

“Currently, mild easterlies are blowing and day time temperature remain around 30 degrees Celsius, conditions that are not conducive for smog to form. On Thursday, it was just fog caused by a strong inversion layer, which is formed when surface air is cooler than the air above,” he said.

The official added, “Once the monsoon completely withdraws, no easterly winds will be present to disperse pollutants quickly. The city may see smog for a couple of days around Bhogi festivities (January 14).” Anticipating this, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has formed special teams and squads to strengthen monitoring arrangements in all  Chennai Corporation zones.

TNPCB member secretary D Sekhar told Express that ahead of Bhogi, 30 monitoring teams and five squads have been formed to ensure that the burning of waste materials such as old rubber products, plastics, tyres, tubes, etc, is prevented. Bonfires lit by residents during high humidity and low temperature conditions may cause smog, which disrupts visibility and puts motorists at great risk.

Flight operations may also be affected. “On the day of Bhogi, TNPCB teams, jointly with the police department, would conduct night patrolling. Last year, more than 100 waste tyres which were kept for burning, were seized,” the official added. Besides, the pollution control board is conducting awareness among the public in all the 15 zones.

Officials said meetings will be conducted with supports of various non-governmental organisations and resident welfare associations. On Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered between 70 and 109, which according to the National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) standards, would cause minor breathing discomfort to the people with lung, asthma and heart diseases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp