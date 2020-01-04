CMDA website delayed again for one more year

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Development of a software with the help of IIT-Madras and a software company, which will ensure approval of buildings through online single window system, has been delayed by more than a year.

Sources in Tamil Nadu e-governance agency told Express that initially SofTech Engineers should have implemented all software modules by October 3 last year as per the contract. However, till now, the work is yet to be completed even as a fresh deadline for some modules by the company lapsed by the beginning of this year.

The software modules, which will formulate a seamless and hassle-free environment for ‘Web- enabled Single Window Online’ submission, processing and disposal of planning permission applications, building permit application, completion certificates and occupancy certificates by integrating the existing system, could not meet the deadline due to introduction of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules of 2019 and also changes to implement the Ease of Doing Business.

Officials told Express that the company took additional time for modifying the software for new parameters as such it could not adhere to the deadline. SofTech officials could not be contacted for comment.

It is learnt that during a review meeting held on November 7, 2019, the firm had given a schedule to complete 10 modules, which include completion certificate, enforcement completion (processing and petition), layout, dashboard etc among others by the end of this year and a module for legal cell and appeal by February 1, 2020. Sources said work is yet to be completed.

Usually, a developer for carrying out any development activity has to obtain planning permission from CMDA and also building permit from local bodies like corporation or municipality or town panchayat or village panchayat. Although planning permission and building permit are inter-related, their processing involves multiple agencies and multiple activity. This is time consuming for a developer and sometimes the process takes more than six months to a year for approval.