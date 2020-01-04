Home Cities Chennai

Cook dies of asphyxiation



Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, S Venit Sagayam of Tirunelveli, a cook at a restaurant in Anna Nagar third avenue died of asphyxiation in a fire accident during the wee hours of Friday.“Venit along with three other staff stay in the hotel. At around 3 am, smoke filled the hotel. The security guard from an ATM in the vicinity alerted the fire services, said a police officer.”

A team from JJ Nagar fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and put out the fire in an hour. “Due to heavy smoke we were not able to enter immediately. The building does not have any ventilation on the sides. The ventilation is behind at the kitchen and toilets. When we entered, we found four men locked up in toilets,” said fire officer Navaneethakrishnan. They were rescued and sent to KMC Hospital, where Venit died.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started as a result of an electrical short-circuit. Three others are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Anna Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.

No ventilation on the sides


