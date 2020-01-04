Doing it the vegan way

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meat-free variants, nut-milk, and crafted leather — veganism and plant-based diets are gaining a steady patronage in the city.Vaishali Vijaykumar lists alternatives that six home-grown brands have to offer

Mama Maria

ruthi Muthukrishnan, a dentist, and Maria who moved to India from Spain in 2016, felt that finding healthy and vegan alternatives in supermarkets was a daunting task. They set up a small kitchen in Tiruvannamalai in 2016. The duo roast and stone-grind nuts for hours in small batches with no added oil, sugar or preservatives. This is to prepare varieties of nut butter. Only nuts and sea salt are used. “We started with simple peanut butter in 2016 and over the years we have now been making nine different types of nut butter, healthy trail mix and granola bars to offer more varieties for our customers. Our latest addition is pumpkin seed butter,” said Sruthi. Initially, they found it difficult to make people understand about plant-based nutrition and its benefits. The awareness for nut butter especially other than peanut butter was very low. “We had to educate them on every market about its benefits and how to use them. People are more aware and health-conscious now,” said Sruthi.

Arture

he idea of using cork instead of leather for bags is not common. Shivani Patel has made this possible with her four-year-old brand Arture that sells wallets, card cases, travel accessories and bags. It has evolved from being just a product brand to a lifestyle brand. “Our range develops with the needs of our customers. We think it’s every brand’s responsibility to have the right conversations. There’s more awareness now. So people make the connection easily. There are also a lot more people looking for alternatives,” said Shivani. All her products are sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free. Her goal for 2020 is to leap closer to long-term sustainability goals. Arture ships across the globe.

Neelima Sriram

hef Neelima Sriram is overwhelmed by the number of people who’ve taken to veganism in 2019. For the last three years, she has been catering to a niche crowd that consumes a plant-based and vegan diet based on orders. Vegan cheese and dairy-free desserts are her specialities. The number and demand have increased with time. “Many people are trying to reverse their lifestyle diseases. I’m helping them with my baked goodies with gluten and sugar free options. For instance, my sticky date pudding is a hit. It is also gluten-free. Small restaurants are requesting for my cookies too,” said Neelima who also does restaurant consulting. She develops vegan options and also revamps the menu with healthy alternatives. She makes cultured hard, sliceable cheese, cheddar, and cream cheese which are preservative-free. She’s also experimenting with new varieties and healthy vegan versions. Nut-free options are also available. Neelima hopes to start a brand under her name in 2020. The chef requires around three to four days, based on the order, to deliver.

Suan jewels

or Anita Baranidharan, a simple jewellery-making hobby led to her starting a full-fledged business. She uses beads, paper, resin, thread, terracotta and fabric as raw materials for making jewellery. She largely sells out of small boutiques, pop-up exhibitions and flea markets. The brand was launched in 2013. “The need for sustainable and conscious choices has increased since 2018. People have slowly started adopting it as a lifestyle. From making to packaging, our pieces are made of recycled fabric donated to us, earth material and cruelty-free products. We hope to empower more women and work with like-minded people,” she said.

Turquoise The Store

andwoven fabric, natural dyes and sustainable methods of preparation. Four-year-old Turquoise The Store in Purasaiwalkam run by Riddhi Sharma and her husband sells ethically handcrafted clothes. Their product line features yoga mats, blocks, wallets, and handbags made of cork. “We use naturally dyed and handmade fabrics in cotton, hand-spun khadi and linen with the traditional technique of hand-block printing. Other raw materials include banana fibre. Around 50 artisan families work with us,” said Riddhi. Their production units are in Kutch, Gujarat. “There is no such thing as ahimsa silk. The worms get killed or harmed in some way or the other. However, people are doing it. Our goal is to promote conscious clothing,” she said.

Sea & Me

he idea of making ethical products bloomed in 2018 for Monica Pandian. She launched Sea & Me on January 25, 2019. “I have been using handmade natural soaps from Auroville for over seven years. It wasn’t widely available in Chennai. But recently there are so many soap makers trying their hands on this. With a lot of awareness about zero-waste living, people want to change their daily routine. They are seeking better products which is good for the environment,” said Monica. Sea & Me offers vegan, zero-waste, natural soaps and shampoo bars to our customers. “Conventional soaps are made by machines in huge factories threatening local waterbodies and polluting air. They are packed in non-biodegradable wrappers. With serious side effects, we need to be conscious about what we put on our skin,” she said. This year, they will be donating a portion of the profits to plant trees in barren lands. A greener earth can reverse climate change.

VAPH

APH, a five-year-old footwear brand has launched a new line of open vegan footwear. “People have become environment conscious. There is a rapid growth in the need for vegan footwear in the last one year. We’ve used sustainable materials to keep the products eco-friendly and cruelty-free,” said Harish Nekkanti, director. Their goal for 2020 is to grow in the online space and expand the presence with experiential studios all over the country. “We aim to have a mix of 50 per cent vegan footwear in our collection which doesn’t compromise in durability, feel or style,” he said.

