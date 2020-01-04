Home Cities Chennai

 For an eco-friendly game of tennis

Around six canines surround his feet as he sits on the antique wooden swing on the porch of the bungalow inside CP Art Academy on Eldams Road.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chinny Krishna produced at least 50 vegan racquets  Ashwin Prasath

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around six canines surround his feet as he sits on the antique wooden swing on the porch of the bungalow inside CP Art Academy on Eldams Road. “I was born into a vegetarian family. It’s been over 15 years since I turned vegan,” says Chinny Krishna, co-founder of Blue Cross and the first supplier of the vegan tennis racquet in 1973. “I have always loved tennis. I grew up playing it. The idea of a vegan tennis racquet came to me around 44 years ago, when the grip of the racquet was made using leather,” he says. He had used the highest quality of nylon for the strings of the racket and aluminium for the frame. “The biggest challenge was to replace the use of leather for the grip,” Krishna adds.

As a young boy growing up in Bengaluru, Krishna’s family always had dogs. “We always had too many,” he says. “We were raised to care for all living beings around us. I would always bring an injured or ailing animal and provide them with a home in mine.”  

The idea to switch to veganism also came from this love he had developed for animals. “The meat industry has become like a manufacturing unit. We are mass producing these animals just like we do with chips packets. Leather is one of the by-products of slaughterhouses and I wanted to find an alternative to use for my vegan racquet,” he says.

Krishna then contacted Bohr Industries for a vinyl rexine, a material that works as a perfect replacement for a grip. “I wanted the material to have a good grip and absorb sweat. The material from Bohr Industries fit the bill. They sent me an entire bale which I used to produce at least 50 racquets,” says Krishna. Vijay Merchant, the then director of Bohr Industries, had sent him a handwritten note that conveyed his support for the idea as a vegetarian himself. In 1974, Krishna started Aspick Engineering. However, due to less demand and high production margins, Krishna had to stop production of the racquet in 1974.

Existing pieces were distributed among family members and friends.  Krishna continues to be vegan, “My grandson is born vegan and my son turned vegan around 12 years ago. It’s not only a healthy option but an ethical one too,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp