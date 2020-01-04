Home Cities Chennai

IMH inmates make organic soaps, mulls phenol production

The Institute of Mental Health has added organic bathing soaps to its list of products being made by its inmates as part of their industrial therapy.

Published: 04th January 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Institute of Mental Health has added organic bathing soaps to its list of products being made by its inmates as part of their industrial therapy. It is mulling adding phenol making to the list.

On Friday, the hospital launched vocational training in soap-making in collaboration with The Candles, an NGO working with health and mental health, and Crisil Foundation as part of their CSR initiative ‘Change the Scene’.

Poorna Chandrika, director, said, “The Crisil Foundation will be providing all ingredients and The Candles will be training patients in making them. They will also train patients in packing and take care of marketing. The packaged product will carry the wordings ‘A product made by residents of Mental Health Institute.”

It takes a maximum four weeks to complete the product. “Now, we are focussing on marketing.We will also display the product in government exhibitions and also the institute campus. The price will range from `20 to `60. Next, we are planning to make phenol once the soaps are marketed well,” Chandrika said.
The handmade soaps named ‘Kumiz’ will be available in five varieties, rose, lemon, aloe vera, potato and tomato and turmeric. “Our inmates have learned well,” the director said.

